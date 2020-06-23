MAC ROUNDUP: PV sweeps Muskies in baseball twinbill

MAC BASEBALL
PV sweeps Muscatine: Pleasant Valley kept Muscatine's early season struggles going Tuesday night, sweeping a doubleheader from the Muskies 4-0, 11-1.
The losses drop the Muskies, who have only played conference games thus far, to 1-5 on the season.
PV's wins moved it to 4-2 in the MAC, 4-4 overall.
Bettendorf strikes lucky 11: For the Bettendorf Bulldogs, 11 was the lucky number on Tuesday as the hosting Bulldogs swept a MAC twinbill from Davenport Central, winning the opener 11-8 and the nightcap 11-7.
The Bulldogs used good starts in both games to forge the sweep. The hosts led the opener 9-7 after four innings and then used a big four-run second inning to take an 8-4 lead through five innings of the nightcap.
MAC SOFTBALL
Bulldogs sweep Devils: The Bettendorf Bulldogs made quick work of the Davenport Central Blue Devils on Tuesday, sweeping the twinbill by scores of 12-2 and 15-1.
Bettendorf (7-1 overall, 4-0 in MAC play) has scored double-digit runs in its last three games. Central dropped to 1-5.
Knights keep rolling: Davenport Assumption moved to 7-0, 6-0 in MAC play with a solid 5-0, 10-0 sweep of winless Davenport West, which dropped to 0-6 in league play and for the season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!