Mack fuels fast start for Knights

ELDRIDGE — Davenport Assumption’s postseason baseball run began with a thud Friday night.

Noah Mack rattled a two-out grand slam off the scoreboard in the first inning of the Knights’ 10-0 victory over Washington in six innings in an Iowa Class 3A opening-round game hosted by North Scott.

"It was a 2-0 count and I was looking for my pitch. If I saw a pitch I liked, I was going to swing, and I got what I was looking for," Mack said. "I knew I hit it pretty hard, but I didn’t know it was out until I heard the thud."

Mack’s hit allowed Assumption to make the most of an opening inning that began when Max Stein belted a two-out double to left.

Chance Dreyer walked and Michael Ray was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Mack unloaded on a ball that delivered an audible thud as it bounced off the left field scoreboard.

The Knights added five second-inning runs to the 4-0 lead Mack created.

A two-run home run by Stein preceded a two-out, two-run double to left by Tyler Welch and a run scoring triple by Alex Good that left the Demons in a 9-0 hole.

Seven of Assumption’s 10 runs in the game came on two-out hits.

"We talk all the time about having good at-bats no matter how many outs there are in an inning and those two-out hits, they make a difference," Welch said.

Friday, they allowed the Knights to get off to the type of start coach Greg Thissen hoped to see.

"Four in the first, five in the second, getting off to a good start like that was something we hoped to do. Take it to them early," Thissen said. "We needed that early lead. I felt like our offense sputtered a bit in the middle innings. We got away from some of the things we wanted to do."

Washington catcher Ethan Zieglowsky threw out a pair of runners attempting to swipe second in the game’s first two innings but Thissen was willing to live with that.

"We’re always going to be aggressive on the bases, and we continued to work and play. We followed that with some good at-bats that led to runs and got us going," Thissen said.

Two scoreless innings of relief work by Washington’s Kole Williams and a third by Ethan Patterson took the game into the sixth inning when Jay Costello singled with the bases loaded to give Assumption the 10-run win.

The Knights’ Dreyer dominated on the mound, improving to 7-0 on the season in the four-hit shutout. He struck out 10 batters in a walk-free start.

"Dreyer pitched a great game. He was nails," Thissen said. "His fastball was great and he mixed things up well. It was a good start for us."

Washington (6-21) managed more than one baserunner only in the first inning when Patterson reached on the first of his two singles and stole second before advancing on a one-out single by Williams.

Dreyer followed with a strikeout before Patterson was caught off third in was eventually tagged out at home to end the top of the first.

"Nic (Orr, the Assumption catcher) made a big play there to keep them off the board and give us a chance to get to work on offense," Welch said.

Mack made certain that happened.

"Max got us going with his double and I came up with an opportunity that got us on the board," Mack said. "Up and down the lineup, we have confidence in each other to put together an inning like that even where there are two outs. It got us going in this game."

The Knights (28-6) advance to face Keokuk in a 5 p.m. substate semifinal game Monday at North Scott. The Chiefs (12-18) defeated Fairfield 4-3 in their opening-round game on Friday.