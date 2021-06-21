Mack helps Assumption sweep No. 3-ranked Sabers

“Max definitely sets things up for us. But the top of our lineup has been huge getting at teams early,” Mack said. “That (start) was big for us in the dugout because we knew that we were here to get two wins.”

Assumption pushed it to 7-0 in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Roderick Tanamor and another RBI single from Weiman. In the fourth, Tanamor came home on a fielder’s choice from Welch and Mack added his own sac fly to push it to 9-0.

The Sabers did cut into the lead in the fifth and sixth when Henry Bloom had a sacrifice fly followed by a three-run double from catcher Noah Thein in the next inning to make it 9-4.

But Mack tacked on his second sac fly in the sixth to finish the scoring.

Keegan Shovlain helped keep DeWitt at bay, getting the win by throwing his own complete game for the hosts.

The Sabers got out to a 1-0 lead in the nightcap as an RBI single from Koal Bossom drove home Jacob Maher in the second inning. But Mack used his bat to answer for the Knights with a two-run double to retake the lead at 2-1 in Assumption’s half of the second inning.