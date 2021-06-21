Mack helps Assumption sweep No. 3-ranked Sabers

First, Noah Mack used his bat. Then, he used his arm.
The Davenport Assumption junior drove in three runs in one game and then threw a complete game in the nightcap to help the Knights sweep Central DeWitt on Monday by scores of 10-4 and 6-2.
Mack and the Knights brought their offense to the Mississippi Athletic Conference clash on Assumption’s field, pounding out 22 hits in the two games, including 12 hits in the opening win.
Assumption (14-9 overall, 6-4 MAC) is not necessarily accustomed to being out of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A but this sweep of the third-ranked Sabers (15-7, 2-6) should help the ninth-ranked Knights be considered as the postseason gets closer.
“This was big for us with DeWitt being the only other team in the conference that is 3A,” Mack said. “This was important for us to make a statement to show we belong with those top teams.”
Assumption wasted little time making an offensive statement, scoring five runs in its half of the first inning. Max Stein led off the game, ripping a double to left-center field and the Knights were off and running. After a groundout, the next four hitters reached base.
Stein first scored on an error followed by an RBI single from Alex Good and an RBI single from Ayden Weiman to make it 3-0. Weiman went 4 for 4 in the game. Later in the inning, Tyler Welch added an RBI groundout and Mack smacked a run-scoring double to make it 5-0.
“Max definitely sets things up for us. But the top of our lineup has been huge getting at teams early,” Mack said. “That (start) was big for us in the dugout because we knew that we were here to get two wins.”
Assumption pushed it to 7-0 in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Roderick Tanamor and another RBI single from Weiman. In the fourth, Tanamor came home on a fielder’s choice from Welch and Mack added his own sac fly to push it to 9-0.
The Sabers did cut into the lead in the fifth and sixth when Henry Bloom had a sacrifice fly followed by a three-run double from catcher Noah Thein in the next inning to make it 9-4.
But Mack tacked on his second sac fly in the sixth to finish the scoring.
Keegan Shovlain helped keep DeWitt at bay, getting the win by throwing his own complete game for the hosts.
The Sabers got out to a 1-0 lead in the nightcap as an RBI single from Koal Bossom drove home Jacob Maher in the second inning. But Mack used his bat to answer for the Knights with a two-run double to retake the lead at 2-1 in Assumption’s half of the second inning.
From there, Mack used a mixture of fastballs, breaking balls and especially his change-up to keep the Sabers from squaring up many of his pitches. He did give up nine hits but worked his way out of trouble every time when it mattered, stranding seven DeWitt baserunners in scoring position.
“My change-up has always been my go-to pitch,” Mack said. “That was working and when my curveball is working, things tend to come a lot easier.”
The Knights gave Mack some breathing room in the fifth, scoring four runs to make it 6-1. Stein had an RBI triple while Welch added a two-run single. Jay Costello added a sac fly for the winners.
DeWitt got a solo home run from Boomer Johnson in the seventh.
Knights coach Greg Thissen was proud his team was able to rise to the occasion and the fact that he did not have to use more than the two starters.
“Both guys (Mack and Shovlain) went right at (DeWitt), pounding the zone with multiple pitches,” Thissen said. “They both really wanted to be out there today. The guys behind them also did a great job, there was no mental mistakes. We came prepared and that is a Monday MAC doubleheader for us and you have to bring it right away and we did that.
“We showed up and brought a lot of energy and I think it puts us back in the discussion about some of the better teams in 3A.”