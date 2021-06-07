Macomb attack unstoppable as Sherrard's season ends

MACOMB — Before the first pitch was thrown, Monday's Illinois Class 2A regional baseball final got off to an inauspicious start for the Sherrard Tigers.

During pre-game warmups, senior first baseman Blake Lingafelter took a ball to the face and had to be scratched from the starting lineup for the Tigers' title showdown with second-seeded Macomb.

"We were doing our 'in-and-out' drill, and a ball went off Blake's face and it swelled up pretty quickly," said Sherrard coach Nick Basala. "We tried to get some ice on him, but it swelled up fast and got pretty black-and-blue, and he didn't think he could go."

Once Monday's game got under way, the third-seeded Tigers shook off that shake-up and grabbed an early two-run lead, but they could not keep the Bomber batters in check as Macomb broke loose for a 16-3, five-inning win at Phil Bradley Field.

"We had a good first inning, then we scratched across another run and we were feeling good," said Basala, whose club finished a 13-10 campaign that included a first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

"We had a game plan to pitch to them, but we were missing spots, and they took advantage. Macomb is a good hitting team, and they did not miss any of our mistakes."