Maher's blast lifts Sabers to state

Central DeWitt (23-15) had seen Mack (5-1) exactly a month prior in the nightcap of an Assumption doubleheader sweep, when he allowed two runs on 10 hits. Wednesday he allowed five runs on seven hits.

"I don't think Noah's velo was where it had been in the past; I don't know the reason for that," Assumption head coach Greg Thissen said. "I don't know if he was tender. I've been around baseball long enough, sometimes a guy just doesn't have his best stuff."

On the other side, Central DeWitt didn't pitch Johnson (8-2) in that June doubleheader, and the Saber pitcher was strong throughout the night. He allowed just two hits through the first four innings and didn't allow a run until an RBI double from John Argo — who went 3-for-3 with two doubles — in the seventh inning.

"I figured I'd just stay calm. Stay calm, collected, and if I get frustrated, I can't do that," said Johnson, who also had two doubles at the plate. "If I do that, I'll start missing and start giving up hits. That first inning, getting one run really set the tone for the game."