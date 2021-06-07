Maple Leafs pick off regional title victory

ROCKFORD — Geneseo baseball coach Joe Nichols saw Monday’s Class 3A regional title game against Rockford Boylan turn on one play.

And it wasn’t one of the key timely hits his team came up with that helped the fifth-seeded Maple Leafs hand the top-seeded Titans a 5-3 loss in the Class 3A regional title game.

The Leafs had given up two runs in the bottom of the second inning to the hosts, who were looking at blowing open the contest early.

“They had two runners on with two outs and had already scored two and we picked a guy off second base to end the inning,” said Nichols of the play in which starting pitcher Carson Rice teamed with his brother, second-baseman Charlie Rice.

“I think that pretty much was the momentum shifter right there,” said Nichols. “You could see the guys get excited.”

And that carried over into the top of the third inning when the Maple Leafs exploded for all five runs and knocked Boylan starter Alex Eaton out of the game, all but ending the Titan’s 22-5 season.

No. 9 hitter Kyle Traphagen knotted the score with a two-run home run. PJ Moser later delivered a two-run single that scored both Rices and Jaden Weinzierl singled home Moser.