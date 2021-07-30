Marion ends Central DeWitt's postseason run

IOWA CITY — The pitching was not as precise as it has been the past two weeks. The situational hitting was absent, too.
After stringing together four impressive wins in the postseason, the clock struck midnight on Central DeWitt’s baseball season Friday at Duane Banks Field.
Top-ranked Marion rode the right arm of Owen Puk, 10 free bases and 10 hits to a 9-2 victory over unranked Central DeWitt in a Class 3A state semifinal.
“Today wasn’t our day,” Central DeWitt senior Boomer Johnson said.
Johnson raised the state participation trophy over his head with pride afterward.
Central DeWitt (24-16) dropped eight of its first 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference games and closed the regular season with three straight losses, but it reached another gear in the postseason. It outscored three substate foes and state quarterfinal opponent Waverly-Shell Rock by a 33-4 margin.
It couldn’t get over the semifinal threshold and a Marion squad which was 22-2 in the Wamac East Division.
“I wouldn’t say we’re satisfied because we didn’t want to be done yet,” Sabers junior Noah Thein said, “but coach (Shane Sikkema) always says no regrets. I don’t think anybody on the team has any regrets.
“It was a hell of a season.”
The Sabers never could get into any offensive rhythm against Puk. The right-hander, whose fastball was clocked around 87 to 88 miles per hour throughout the game, limited Central DeWitt to three hits and struck out eight over six innings.
"Probably the fastest pitcher we saw all season," Johnson said.
“Early on, I had good control of my fastball and I was able to throw it where I wanted to,” Puk said. “I just felt good on the mound.”
Six of Puk’s eight strikeout victims were caught looking.
“We weren’t very aggressive with the bat, which I was disappointed in that,” Sikkema said. “That’s not how we roll. Our scouting report was to try and hit fastballs because if he gets ahead in the count, he’s going to throw that junk.
“We didn’t put the ball in play enough today.”
Puk did walk a half-dozen hitters. The Sabers loaded the bases with two outs in the first and fourth innings, but could not capitalize.
“Our situational hitting wasn’t there,” Johnson said. “We’d always get walks or base hits with two outs. That’s never how you’re going to win a baseball game, really. You have to start (those rallies) with no outs or one out.”
Conversely, Marion (36-6) made Central DeWitt pay for its erratic pitching.
Central DeWitt freshman southpaw Nic Reemtsma navigated his way through the first inning, but gave up two extra-base hits and three walks in the second frame before he left the game.
Reliever Noah Thein stemmed the tide for four innings before Marion erupted for four more runs in the sixth, including a three-run triple from Jake Trca.
Marion drew seven walks and was plunked three times. It never had a 1-2-3 inning as it secured its first trip to a championship game in program history.
“That’s not Saber pitching,” Sikkema said, “but it wasn’t totally on Nic either. We just didn’t pitch the game that needed to be pitched in a semifinal game.”
The Sabers had their best opportunity in the sixth inning. They loaded the bases with one out and managed to get two runs. Johnson came to the plate as the tying run, but Puk threw him three straight breaking balls to strike him out.
“After I pieced up one of his fastballs earlier in the game, he wasn’t going to give me another one,” Johnson said. “I should have known that.”
Still, it was a memorable run for the Sabers and their seven seniors. It was the school’s third state trip in the past six years.
“Seeing so many upperclassmen teach me how to play the right way, how to act, how to lead and this year being a leader on the team, I’d like to think I did a good job representing what they taught me,” Johnson said. “I have so many memories from this team.”
The move to the MAC helped equip the Sabers for the postseason.
“You’ve got to commend our administration for putting us in a 4A conference,” Sikkema said. “It sets us up to play well in the 3A (postseason). Our seven seniors are good leaders and they’ve been through the ropes. They played well fundamentally, put work in during the offseason and got rewarded.”
The cupboard is not bare for the Sabers in 2022.
Thein, who threw out two runners trying to steal Friday, is back along with three sophomores-to-be who saw significant playing time late in the season — Reemtsma and outfielders Jacob Maher and Kyle Bixby.
“We’re going in the right direction,” Thein said. “Those three are going to start working right away and they’re going to be hungrier than ever.
"We've got other kids coming back that are going to be a big part of next year's team, too. Hopefully, we'll be better."