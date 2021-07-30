Marion ends Central DeWitt's postseason run

“Seeing so many upperclassmen teach me how to play the right way, how to act, how to lead and this year being a leader on the team, I’d like to think I did a good job representing what they taught me,” Johnson said. “I have so many memories from this team.”

The move to the MAC helped equip the Sabers for the postseason.

“You’ve got to commend our administration for putting us in a 4A conference,” Sikkema said. “It sets us up to play well in the 3A (postseason). Our seven seniors are good leaders and they’ve been through the ropes. They played well fundamentally, put work in during the offseason and got rewarded.”

The cupboard is not bare for the Sabers in 2022.

Thein, who threw out two runners trying to steal Friday, is back along with three sophomores-to-be who saw significant playing time late in the season — Reemtsma and outfielders Jacob Maher and Kyle Bixby.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Thein said. “Those three are going to start working right away and they’re going to be hungrier than ever.

"We've got other kids coming back that are going to be a big part of next year's team, too. Hopefully, we'll be better."

