Maroons and Pioneers split WB6 doubleheader

It was a case of two very different baseball games for Alleman's offense on Saturday as the Pioneers took on Moline in their first Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader of the season.

The Pioneers won the first game 15-13 in a barn-burner, but couldn't get the offense going in Game 2 at Holmgren Field. The Maroons' bats, however, stayed hot for a 16-3, five-inning victory.

Noah Schneider came in with two outs in the fifth inning for the Pioneers in the opener while trailing 13-12 with a man on second. He got the final out of the inning and then only gave up one hit in the next two frames while his team got three runs to secure the victory.

Schneider had four strikeouts in his two innings to go with a 3-for-4 showing at the plate, with a double and two singles and scored three runs. It was a very simple approach for the Alleman senior on the mound.

"I just wanted to go into my approach with a good mindset," Schneider said. "I needed to pitch well to give my team a chance to win it."

Pioneers designated hitter and pitcher Payton Barton had a great day at the plate in both games, going 3-for-7 with three doubles and a walk. The wind was blowing out at Holmgren Field and helped carry the ball a bit, but that didn't affect Barton's mindset at the plate.