Maroons overcome eight-run deficit, win regional

From his perspective, it had been a tough day at the plate for Dylan Phelps, but things ended a lot better than they started Saturday for the Moline sophomore.

Phelps stroked a bases-loaded single to center with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving home the only run the Maroons needed to complete a wild comeback in a 10-9 victory over Plainfield Central in an Illinois Class 4A regional championship baseball game at Holmgren Field.

Moline trailed 9-1 midway through the fifth inning before rallying to earn its first regional title since 2019.

"We had a tough inning, got behind, but we kept our heads up, kept working," Phelps said.

The Maroons used a seven-run fifth inning to play their way back into the game but still trailed 9-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh before Noah Harrison was hit by a pitch with one out to start the Maroons’ final push.

He then beat an attempted tag at third after Hunter Warren collected his third single of the game. The base hit to right positioned Harrison to score the tying run on a wild pitch that also moved Warren to third base.

Seamus Boyle and Davis Hoffstatter, who began the initial Moline comeback with a three-run homer in the fifth, were intentionally walked to load the bases and set up a potential force out.

Phelps followed by depositing a 3-2 pitch into center to bring Warren home with the game winner.

"I had been struggling to put the barrel on the ball all day and I went up there just wanting to make some good contact, barrel up and make something happen," Phelps said.

Mission accomplished.

His single emptied the bench and sparked a crazy postgame celebration after Phelps rounded first and Warren touched the plate to move Moline into a 5 p.m. sectional semifinal Thursday at Bloomington against Minooka, a 7-6 winner over Plainfield South on Saturday.

The Maroons earned that opportunity after crafting a memorable comeback.

Moline had tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second when Josh Morales was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, erasing the lead the Wildcats had taken on a Chris Suchoski home run in the first.

But Plainfield Central sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the third, collecting four of its seven hits and taking advantage of four throwing errors by Maroons infielders to grab an 8-1 lead.

"That inning was so uncharacteristic of how we’ve played all season. Pitching and defense have been our strengths, but that got away from us there that one inning," Moline coach Craig Schimmel said.

"When it was over, we talked about the game being 21 outs long for a reason, that we had a chance to get back in it. We just had to keep working."

The work began in the top of the fourth when Zach Holton took the mound in relief of starter Riley Fuller.

Holton gave up just one hit in four innings of work, a leadoff homer in the fifth, but faced the minimum the rest of the way after Cody Nold’s blast to left gave the Wildcats (26-11) a 9-1 lead.

"I came in looking to throw strikes, get outs," Holton said. "In this game, you can never give up because you never know what might happen. I tried to bring some energy, stay up, do what I could to make something good happen."

Plenty happened beginning in the bottom half of a fifth inning that began with a strikeout.

Warren walked and Boyle was hit by a pitch before Hoffstatter gave the Maroons’ offense a needed jumpstart, clearing the fence in left-center with a three-run homer.

"Down eight, I knew it wasn’t going to happen with one swing of the bat so I was just trying to make good contact," Hoffstatter said. "I was able to get a ball up and was fortunate enough that it went out. We needed something to get us going. It felt good to help make that happen."

The Maroons didn’t settle.

Alex Schimmel ignored an 0-for-3 start at the plate with three strikeouts and drove in two runs with a two-out double to left, extending an inning that saw Warren follow with a two-run single to pull Moline (23-11) within a 9-8 score.

"Tough start for Alex, but in that situation, it’s always about that next at-bat, get that next one and he did. To win one like this, that’s what it takes," Coach Schimmel said. "When we got behind, I didn’t see any heads down. I saw guys wanting to fight their way back into it."

As Holton had the Wildcats chasing an effective curveball, the Maroons threatened to tie the game in the sixth when Shawn Lewis doubled before eventually winning it in the seventh.

"We stuck together, kept believing," Holton said. "That made a difference."

