For Moline, Monday’s baseball doubleheader against Davenport Assumption provided a good tune-up for postseason play against a quality opponent.

For the Knights, it marked the beginning of a new season, a starting point for a young team.

Coaches from both teams saw some things to like following the Maroons’ 4-1, 2-0 sweep at Swanson Stadium/Brunner Field.

"When you play Assumption, you know you’re going up against a quality opponent that plays the game the right way," Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. "It’s the type of team I like playing with our postseason coming up because you have to be on top of your game."

Assumption coach Greg Thissen felt it was a good opening test for his team as well.

"We’re a new team this season. We’re replacing guys who were about 90 percent of our stats from a year ago and while I would have liked to have seen a little more offense, our pitching was really good. We held a good hitting lineup in check both games," Thissen said.

Moline senior Conner Schimmel went the distance in the nightcap, limiting the Knights to three hits in the shutout.

"After giving up a run in the first inning of the opener, our pitchers put up 13 zeroes," coach Schimmel said. "I felt like our pitchers had a good command of the strike zone throughout both games."

Conner Schimmel, still on a pitch count as he works his way back from early-season injury, picked up the win when the Maroons pushed across the only run they needed to secure the sweep in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After four shutout innings by Assumption starter Aidan Schmidt, the Maroons mustered their only run when a sacrifice fly to right by Hunter Warren scored Riley Fuller, the courtesy runner for catcher AJ Jones.

Moline (25-8) added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when George Hoss drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.

While the Knights (0-2) mustered only one run in the two games, Thissen felt good about his team’s at-bats.

"I liked how our guys were aggressive at the plate and I felt like we showed a good approach up there. We had a couple of two-strike situations that we need to learn from, but we're going to be fine," Thissen said. "For a bunch of young kids, I saw some good things we can build on. We really only had one inning where things were tough."

That came in the opener when the Maroons bunched three of their four hits off of Knights starter Tyler Welch together in the bottom of a four-run second inning to take a lead that stuck.

That came after Welch helped Assumption open a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, collecting two of the four hits in mustered over six innings off of Moline starter Chase Tholl.

With two outs in the first, Welch drove a double off the wall in left and gave the Knights an early lead when Cale Preston singled to right.

A one-out double to right by Fuller opened the deciding second inning for the Maroons.

A bunt single by Chase Stephens and a walk to Brock Luna loaded the bases, putting Fuller in a position to tie the game when he scored on an error as Kalen Paquin reached on a fielder’s choice.

Warren broke the tie with a two-run single to center and an error as Warren stole second allowed Paquin to score Moline’s final error.

As Welch held the Maroons to two baserunners over the final innings, Tholl and reliever Alex Schimmel denied Assumption a chance to get back into the game.

Tholl allowed just one hit, a sixth-inning double by Jeffrey Davis, over his final four innings of work before Alex Schimmel retired the Knights in order in the seventh.