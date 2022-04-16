Maroons stay red-hot, sweep Rocks

Sometimes all it takes is one win to turn around a season.

For Moline Coach Craig Schimmel, that victory came April 4 against Geneseo.

“Our success really started on that Monday afternoon game against Geneseo on our home field when we were down 1-0 late in the game,” said Schimmel. “The coaches challenged our guys to dig deep and get the job done, they came through with a walk-off win, and we’ve played with a high level of focus and confidence since that point.”

The Maroons haven't looked back since.

With Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Rock Island by scores of 3-2 and 6-1, Moline's win streak now sits at nine. The Maroons improved to 13-6 on the season, and 6-1 in the Western Big 6. Rock Island slips to 3-9 for the year, and 0-5 in the WB6.

Game one of the twin-bill featured strong pitching performances from both teams' starters — Conner Schimmel for Moline and Zach DeMarlie for the Rocks. Schimmel went 7 and 1/3 innings with 6 strikeouts while giving up just one run, but DeMarlie was equally impressive, going 7 strong innings with 3 strikeouts and also one run allowed.

Rock Island got on the board first when designated hitter Xander George knocked in center fielder AJ Freeman, who singled to left to start the fourth inning.

The Maroons responded in the top of the seventh inning, when right fielder Ethan Sountris scored on an RBI by center fielder Hunter Warren. After Moline reliever Zach Holton shut down Rock Island in the bottom of the seventh, both teams scored in the first extra inning.

Moline designated hitter Davis Hoffstatter scored on a single to center by Sountris, but Rocky tied the game right back up when right fielder Conner DiIulio scored on an RBI off the bat of Freeman.

Moline scored again in the top of the ninth when Sountris drove in his second run of the game, scoring first baseman Seamus Boyle. This time, however, Rocky couldn't match as Holton picked up the win.

“With runs being hard to come by, we relied on strong pitching and solid defense, worked to take advantage of the opportunities presented to us late in the game, and winning the first game of the doubleheader was definitely a momentum-builder going into the second game,” said Coach Schimmel.

In that second game, Moline scored two runs in both the third and fifth innings and one each in the sixth and seventh to cruise to the 6-1 victory behind the pitching of starter Riley Fuller who went six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Holton pitched the seventh for the Maroons in a non-save situation, giving up Rocky’s lone run when second baseman Dylan Martin scored on a single from right fielder Mateo Pena.

Moline’s offensive stars in game two were center fielder Hunter Warren with two hits, including a long home run to left center, and two RBIs; right fielder Noah Harrison with two RBIs, and second baseman Shawn Lewis with three hits including a double to right, and an RBI.

Maroon shortstop and lead-off hitter Alex Schimmel also enjoyed a prosperous day at the plate with four hits — including three bunt singles — a fielder’s choice and a hit-by-pitch, reaching base six of his nine times at the plate.

“Our goal in the second game was to be aggressive early, to take control and get the momentum on our side, and rely on our pitching, and Riley did an excellent job for us on the mound,” Coach Schimmel said after the doubleheader. “We need to be aware that teams in our conference are focused on us, which provides a challenge for our team, and I am pleased with the way our guys are able to play with the confidence needed to win close games in tough situations.”

