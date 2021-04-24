Maroons sweep doubleheader with Normal Community

While he might not have been relying on strikeouts, Mesich-Fiems still fanned eight batters as part of his one-hitter.

Coach Craig Scimmel loved seeing what his sophomore pitcher was able to bring to the mound Saturday afternoon.

"I think the guys carried over the momentum from the first game win and felt a lot more confident in the second game," Schimmel said. "Ethan was able to pitch his own game and felt confident in his rhythm because he knew the guys behind him would make the right plays."

Woods opened the scoring for the Maroons in the afternoon game by coming home from third base on a throwing error by Normal Community's pitcher. In the third inning, Cranston Wall scored on a Shawn Lewis infield single to put the Maroons up 2-0.

Lewis found his second RBI of the game, hitting in Hoffstatter in the fifth inning with a single.

Woods scored again in the sixth, this time on a double from Warren to put the Maroons up four. Warren then scored from third on a Schimmel RBI groundout.

The two RBIs were part of a big doubleheader for Lewis, who also worked his way out of a bases-loaded, no out jam on the mound in Game 1. The junior struck out the next three batters to retire the side.