Maroons sweep doubleheader with Normal Community

The last time that the Normal Community and Moline baseball teams met, it was in late-May of 2019 and postseason hardware was on the line.
Then, the Maroons defeated the Ironmen for the regional title at Holmgren Field. This time out, Moline swept Normal Community in a doubleheader, winning 5-4 in the morning game and 5-0 in the afternoon.
With the wins, the Maroons moved to 6-2 on the season. The Ironmen dropped to 2-4.
Both Game 1 starting pitchers struggled with command, allowing plenty of walks and hits.
Normal Community struck first in the opening frame with Andrew Briggs getting an RBI infield single to score Brody Arseneau from third base. Later, Mitch Murphy scored from third on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
Moline didn't wait long to strike back, though, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning on one hit after the first three batters reached base on two walks and a hit batter. Game one starter Davis Hoffstatter plated Robert Woods on an RBI ground out to get the scoring started for the Maroons. One batter later, Seamus Boyle hit a line drive just fair down the third base line to score Hunter Warren and Ryne Schimmel.
Boyle went 3-for-4 in the first game for the Maroons and had four RBIs. That production came natural for the first baseman/catcher.
"In the first game my swings felt good and I was seeing the ball well," Boyle said. "Of course it helps that my teammates got on base in front of me."
In the second inning, the Ironmen took the lead back, with Cole Adams scoring on another passed ball and Tyler Petersen on a sacrifice fly from Murphy to put Normal Community up 4-3.
In the third inning, Schimmel scored on a fielder's choice from Seamus Boyle to tie the game at four apiece, which it remained until the final frame.
With the game tied at four going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Boyle struck once again, this time with a bases-loaded walk-off single to score Schimmel from third.
Boyle battled well with the pitcher in his final at-bat and kept his composure under pressure.
"I battled back from the 0-2 count and shortened up my swing," Boyle said. "I got the contact I needed for us to win the game, and it felt great."
While Boyle was the offensive hero in the first game, Maroons pitcher Ethan Mesich-Fiems kept the pressure off the Moline bats in the second game, earning a complete game shutout.
The sophomore pitcher had great command of his pitches and wasn't afraid to rely on his defense behind him to make the necessary plays.
"I felt great out on the mound this afternoon," Mesich-Fiems said. "Our defense was great, and I never felt nervous. I was able to pitch in the strike zone and not have to rely on getting the strikeout."
While he might not have been relying on strikeouts, Mesich-Fiems still fanned eight batters as part of his one-hitter.
Coach Craig Scimmel loved seeing what his sophomore pitcher was able to bring to the mound Saturday afternoon.
"I think the guys carried over the momentum from the first game win and felt a lot more confident in the second game," Schimmel said. "Ethan was able to pitch his own game and felt confident in his rhythm because he knew the guys behind him would make the right plays."
Woods opened the scoring for the Maroons in the afternoon game by coming home from third base on a throwing error by Normal Community's pitcher. In the third inning, Cranston Wall scored on a Shawn Lewis infield single to put the Maroons up 2-0.
Lewis found his second RBI of the game, hitting in Hoffstatter in the fifth inning with a single.
Woods scored again in the sixth, this time on a double from Warren to put the Maroons up four. Warren then scored from third on a Schimmel RBI groundout.
The two RBIs were part of a big doubleheader for Lewis, who also worked his way out of a bases-loaded, no out jam on the mound in Game 1. The junior struck out the next three batters to retire the side.
"Our rhythm was great all game and I just happened to be the one to drive in the runs," Lewis said. "Everyone has to do their part to come away with wins like today, and we did just that."