The Moline baseball team continues to ride opportunity to perfection.
The recipient of 16 walks, four hit-batsman, four wild pitches, two passed balls and two balks on Saturday, Moline remained undefeated in the Western Big Six with a doubleheader sweep, 9-5 and 23-5, against Alleman at Gerard’s Yard.
Add 26 Moline hits to that equation and it helped produce the Maroons’ biggest single-game output this season in the five-inning, mercy-rule second game.
“This is the third weekend in a row where we were able to go deep into counts on the starting pitcher, getting the pitch count up,” said Moline coach Craig Schimmel. “It’s one of those things were if you get good at-bats early, it can be effective later on.”
In the opener, Moline received three first-inning walks, with two of those turning into runs. In the third inning, after driving in a run with a single, Brody Harding stole second and third, then bluffed a steal of home that became a balk and a run scored.
“One of our keys is to improve our aggressiveness on the bases,” said Moline leadoff hitter Sam Monroe, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored in the first game, and then 1-for-4 with three runs scored in the second. “I know I made an out at the plate in the first game (with his team up 7-3 in the fourth), but we want to keep putting pressure on the defense.”
Moline stole seven bases in the sweep, including three by Big Six leader Harding. Four of those came on double steals.
Schimmel was particularly pleased with his No. 6-9 hitters, whom he said had been struggling going in.
Jacob Pauwels, No. 6 in the lineup, went 2-for-6 with a run and three RBIs. Calvin Wall, at 7, went 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs. No. 8 Ben Frieden had a huge day, 4-for-8 with five RBIs. At the bottom of the order, Jake Parks was 2-for-4 in the first game and Brady Adams 2-for-4 in the second.
Combined, that’s production of 12-for-27, a .444 clip. “That,” Schimmel said, “was unbelievable.”
In Moline’s season-high 23-run win, the Maroons had double-figure batters at the plate from the second through the fourth inning. In the fifth, they sent eight to the plate.
Seven in Moline’s lineup had at least two RBIs, and five had two hits apiece. Four scored three runs apiece. Among the top five in the order, Noah Sebben and Harding each had a pair of singles and crossed the plate thrice.
Pauwels moved his pitching record to 4-0 in the second game. He had a perfect game through seven batters. He knew that at the time, and knew when he heard third baseman Michael Conner tell shortstop Harding of that fact then that the superstition had been breached.
“I didn’t say anything, but they did,” Pauwels smiled. In the three batters that followed, he lost the perfect game, then the no-hitter, then the shutout. Alleman’s Chase VanDerGinst then drilled a grand slam to finish off the Pioneers scoring for the day.
Moline (14-5) will take a 6-0 conference record to Galesburg next Saturday, and finishes off its conference season the following Saturday by hosting Quincy. Alleman (16-10) falls to 2-4 in the WB6.