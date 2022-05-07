Maroons wrap up 18th Western Big 6 baseball title

All that was needed was one win on Saturday and the Moline baseball team would be crowned as the outright Western Big 6 Conference champions.

On a sun-kissed, breezy day at Moline High School's Holmgren Field, the Maroons quickly took care of the task at hand.

With a 10-2 win over Alleman in the first game of Saturday's Big 6 doubleheader, Moline clinched its 18th conference championship. For good measure, the Maroons completed the sweep with an 11-0, five-inning victory.

"We don't want to share anything if we don't have to," said Moline coach Craig Schimmel. "We took care of business and got the opening game. We're playing well right now. We've been good on the mound and on defense through the whole Big 6 season.

"We've really picked it up at the plate over the last three or four weekends."

Moline (19-8) finishes league play with a 12-2 record and, with 15 wins in its last 17 games, looks to maintain its torrid pace going into the postseason.

"This was most definitely our first goal," junior pitcher and opening-game winner Conner Schimmel said of the conference championship. "Now, we definitely want to get regionals, and anything that comes after that."

Schimmel (4-1) worked six innings in the Maroons' title-clinching first game victory. He scattered 10 hits and allowed one walk, but held the Pioneers (3-14, 1-12) to just two runs while recording 10 strikeouts.

Alleman did get an early 1-0 lead when Jason Bowker's two-out double scored Chance Carruthers in the top of the first, but the Maroons answered back with four runs in the home half of the inning.

"Everyone was pretty confident coming in, and I had no doubts at all in that first inning," said Schimmel. "I knew my teammates would have my back at the plate. I wasn't nervous at all."

Junior first baseman Seamus Boyle delivered the hit that would ultimately put Moline up for good, a one-out, two-run double that scored Dylan Phelps and Hunter Warren. The Maroons got two runs on a two-out error to take a 4-1 lead after one.

"We needed a big hit, and I just happened to be the one up there," said Boyle, who drove in three runs in the opener. "I just had to do my part and get the job done."

Moline tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second and another in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single by Warren (2-for-3, two RBIs) to go up 7-1. At the same time, it had to fend off several Alleman scoring chances.

The Pioneers had runners on first and second in the top of the third with one out, but Schimmel induced a pair of fly-ball outs to limit the damage. Then in the fifth, Alleman used consecutive singles by Jackson Praet, Carruthers and Nathan Noble to load the bases with one out.

Again, Schimmel rose to the occasion with back-to-back strikeouts to put out the fire. The Pioneers did get within 7-2 on a Noah Brinkman RBI single in the top of the sixth and had two runners on with nobody out, but Schimmel responded by striking out the side.

"We had 10 hits in the first game, and we left a lot of guys on," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead, who got two-hit efforts from Praet, Carruthers and Noble but ended up leaving nine runners stranded on base.

"If we get one or two hits with guys on base, that makes it a different game right there."

Moline secured the first-game win with three runs in the sixth inning, and that seemed to carry over into the first inning of the second game.

The Maroons sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs to take control early. Boyle's two-run single and a two-run double by Brock Luna (2-for-3) were the key blows in the frame.

That was plenty for another Moline junior pitcher, Riley Fuller. He took a no-hitter into the top of the fifth until Brinkman's infield single broke the spell, but Fuller still finished with a one-hitter and seven strikeouts.

"It's always nice when we come out and put up a lot of runs early," he said. "Going out and pitching with a lead, you don't worry or get super-tight. We wanted to play our best, and we did from top to bottom."

