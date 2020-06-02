Marx: 2021 season will be Burkhead's last at Alleman

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the me-first way of life in 2020, Jerry Burkhead is a throwback.

"We," in his world, is the only way.

Blessed with extraordinary communication skills and the unique ability to make those around him buy in, Burkhead's Alleman baseball squads have been about the "we'' and not the "me" from his first day as the head coach.

I watched it work first-hand for 14 years, the last six at his coaching side.

His way works.

Today, it's "we'' for the most important pieces in Burkhead's life puzzle, his family.

The 33-year-old married and father of three boys under the age of five (Boston, Avery and Woods) will step aside after the 2021 baseball season to share more time with his family.

Burkhead says his wife, Shiobhan, a 24-karat gem and the key to the family dynamic, and his three boys, deserve all of his attention.

"I think it's the right time with my kids; my oldest is in kindergarten and I have one in preschool,'' said Burkhead, who took over as Alleman's head baseball coach in June 2014 and — after a two-year rebuilding stint — returned the Pioneers to the upper echelon of baseball programs statewide.