Marx: 2021 season will be Burkhead's last at Alleman

In the me-first way of life in 2020, Jerry Burkhead is a throwback.
"We," in his world, is the only way.
Blessed with extraordinary communication skills and the unique ability to make those around him buy in, Burkhead's Alleman baseball squads have been about the "we'' and not the "me" from his first day as the head coach.
I watched it work first-hand for 14 years, the last six at his coaching side.
His way works.
Today, it's "we'' for the most important pieces in Burkhead's life puzzle, his family.
The 33-year-old married and father of three boys under the age of five (Boston, Avery and Woods) will step aside after the 2021 baseball season to share more time with his family.
Burkhead says his wife, Shiobhan, a 24-karat gem and the key to the family dynamic, and his three boys, deserve all of his attention.
"I think it's the right time with my kids; my oldest is in kindergarten and I have one in preschool,'' said Burkhead, who took over as Alleman's head baseball coach in June 2014 and — after a two-year rebuilding stint — returned the Pioneers to the upper echelon of baseball programs statewide.
"My wife has been amazing and so understanding through this and I have had a great support system with my mom (Becky), my dad (John) and my aunt Judy,'' added Burkhead, the athletic director at Seton Catholic School in Moline. "It's through my wife's patience, I have been able to do this as long as I have.''
An all-conference baseball player at Moline High School, Burkhead — after getting things in place at Alleman — compiled an 80-32 mark, including back-to-back Western Big 6 crowns (2017-2018), three straight regional titles and a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Class 2A state finals. In 2018, under Burkhead's watch, the Pioneers won a school-record 30 games.
In January 2020, he was named the 2019 Class 2A Area Coach Of The Year.
"I want to thank "Lem'' (Chris Lemon) for giving me the opportunity as a 19-year-old kid," Burkhead said of Lemon, the all-time winningest coach in Alleman baseball history. "He let me coach third base and gave me tons of freedom to teach. I learned a lot of from him and a lot of from all the coaches at Alleman I was lucky to be around.
"My principal at Seton, Mrs. (Jane) Barrett, has been understanding and helpful as well. She is the world's best boss.''
The 2020 season, lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, was expected to be another outstanding year for the Pioneers.
"We look forward to the 2021 season to honor the 2020 group,'' Burkhead said. "We feel for everyone who lost the season.''
Aside from his attention to detail and in-game coaching ability, Burkhead is known for making room for those who want to be part of a team. He is famous for his college-sized rosters and finding a way for every player to be involved.
While most high school squads carry 15 or 16 players, Burkhead regularly sports rosters of 20-plus, including a squad of 25 in 2017, a team that won 23 games.
"I think it's important to give every high school student a great experience with high school athletics, something they can look back on, be part of a team and a family," Burkhead said. "I want guys at their 20-year class reunions to be able to look back on and talk about the good on the field and off of, and being part of a team.''
Coaching has always been about relationships. He will certainly miss time with his staff — Robbe Burkhead, Pace Bennett, Douglas Noe, Ben Layer, fall ball coach Kevin Corrigan and Gary "Blue'' Hendren, the team's legendary scorekeeper. All have been with Burkhead since he took over in 2014.
"It's not even a coaching staff, we are a family. It's my best friends in the world,'' he said. "It's why I wanted this (2021) to be the last year, so we all could do it together. It truly is "we'' with us, because we have accomplished everything together.''
There is, however, coaching in Burkhead's future.
"I'll be coaching T-ball real soon," Burkhead said. "My sons Boston and Avery will be on the same team and I'll be calling my Alleman coaching staff to see if they want to get back together real soon for a little fun.
"It won't be long before our son Woods will be joining up with his brothers. I can't wait for that to happen.''
The upcoming season will be a gratitude-filled farewell for Burkhead.
"My whole family went to Alleman and I grew up coaching Alleman athletics,'' he said. "My dad played Alleman baseball and I work at Seton and I will always bleed green and white.''
And always be about the "we,'' not the "me.''
