McAleer's gem send Sabers to substate final

DEWITT — The Central DeWitt baseball team features just three seniors, but all three of them came through in Monday night’s Class 3A district title game.

Most key was Alex McAleer, who pitched a three-hit shutout in the Sabers' 3-0 win over Center Point-Urbana.

The 6-foot-5 Kirkwood Community College baseball commit struck out seven and walked two to put the top-seeded and third-ranked Sabers (17-5) a game away from back-to-back state appearances.

Fellow seniors Tucker Kinney and Nolan Haack both were involved in a pair of Saber runs as hits were tough to come by.

McAleer said early aggressiveness was key in the victory, which was Central DeWitt’s 13th straight over the fifth-seeded Stormin’ Pointers (11-11).

“It was great,” he said of the win. “Settle in right away; be the aggressors in the game. I think we did that tonight.”

The matchup featured two Wamac teams for the last time as the Wamac East champion Sabers join the Mississippi Athletic Conference next season. CPU was third in the Wamac West.

With hits hard to come by against CPU starter Ethan Sells, the Sabers had to scratch out offense any way they could.