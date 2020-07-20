McAleer's gem send Sabers to substate final

DEWITT — The Central DeWitt baseball team features just three seniors, but all three of them came through in Monday night’s Class 3A district title game.
Most key was Alex McAleer, who pitched a three-hit shutout in the Sabers' 3-0 win over Center Point-Urbana.
The 6-foot-5 Kirkwood Community College baseball commit struck out seven and walked two to put the top-seeded and third-ranked Sabers (17-5) a game away from back-to-back state appearances.
Fellow seniors Tucker Kinney and Nolan Haack both were involved in a pair of Saber runs as hits were tough to come by.
McAleer said early aggressiveness was key in the victory, which was Central DeWitt’s 13th straight over the fifth-seeded Stormin’ Pointers (11-11).
“It was great,” he said of the win. “Settle in right away; be the aggressors in the game. I think we did that tonight.”
The matchup featured two Wamac teams for the last time as the Wamac East champion Sabers join the Mississippi Athletic Conference next season. CPU was third in the Wamac West.
With hits hard to come by against CPU starter Ethan Sells, the Sabers had to scratch out offense any way they could.
Central DeWitt had all three of its hits, a trio of singles, to start the second inning. A Kaiden Muhl sacrifice fly scored Haack to make it 1-0 and Ben Mason scored on a wild pitch to double the lead.
The game rolled along until the fifth inning, when Sells reached on a two-base throwing error at short that followed a one-out walk, putting the tying run in scoring position.
But McAleer showed his composure, striking out Braylon Havel and getting No. 3 hitter Grant Mahoney to fly out.
“Sometimes, good pitchers have to do that,” said Sabers coach Shane Sikkema. “Tonight, he battled through, and that’s why he’s a senior and our number one pitcher.”
The senior said he knew he had to hit his spots and stay disciplined on the mound in the game.
“That just motivated me even more,” he said. “Throw harder, hit the spots more and concentrate up there.”
McAleer threw just over 90 pitches in the complete game victory, bumping his record to 7-1 and lowering his ERA to 1.70.
Kinney’s sacrifice fly provided an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. McAleer ended the game with three straight flyouts.
Sikkema said postseason baseball can often come down to scratching out runs, which his team did. It also walked three times and was hit by two pitches.
“I’ve got three very good seniors who have been in tough situations before and they’ve learned from experience, in tight games,” he said. “That was great situational hitting by Tucker.”
McAleer simply said getting baseruners and moving them will be key with a second straight trip to state on the line for last year’s Class 3A runner-up.
Central Dewitt will face Marion, a 5-1 winner over Maquoketa, at home on Wednesday.
“We can’t be satisfied, we always have to get better,” McAleer said. “Definitely have to be more disciplined with where I throw the ball and what pitches I throw and where.”
Sikkema said his team’s swings were not the best in aggressive situations, leading to a quiet day at the plate. Sells struck out three and walked three as he also went the distance.
“I thought we were in hitter’s counts quite a bit,” he said. “We were just happy to put the bat on the ball versus swinging it when we needed to.”
Sikkema has Boomer Johnson (3-0, 1.69 ERA) penciled in to start on Wednesday.
McAleer hopes the offense picks up by then.
“We need to get our bats working,” he said. ”Our fielding is there, we just need to sharpen up a few things and we’re set.”
