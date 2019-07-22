WASHINGTON, Iowa — With 29 wins entering Monday's Class 3A substate semifinal against Washington, No. 2 Assumption hadn't faced too much adversity this season.
The Knights got all they could handle from the Demons, and when Assumption needed the key hit, Jeremy McIntosh delivered.
McIntosh hit a 2-2 pitch on the ground up the middle to score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth, then Nick Gottilla struck out the side in the top of the seventh as Assumption survived with a 2-1 win at Dick Sojka Memorial Field, keeping its quest for three straight state titles alive.
"It's just that playoff mentality, no one's going to give up easy, everyone's going to play their hardest, no matter who you play," McIntosh said. "We saw adversity here and with four losses this season, adversity hasn't been a huge part of this team but we saw it there and we just overcame it, stayed locked in all seven innings."
The Knights (30-4) face sixth-ranked Fairfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Muscatine's Tom Bruner Field.
Assumption struggled all night to string together hits against Washington starter Kole Hinrichsen (6-3), who took advantage of a wide strike zone to keep the Knights off balance, striking out eight in six innings of work and scattering seven hits.
"Their guy on the mound, he was nails man, he was really good," Assumption head coach Greg Thissen said. "He was two pitches for strikes, you could tell he was away early in the count, then running balls in too and freezing our hitters. That was some crafty stuff out on the mound."
But still, Assumption stuck with it, and finally capitalized in the sixth inning. Seth Adrian hit a one-out single, then after Hinrichsen struck out Nate Schlichting, Jayson Willers just beat out a ground ball for an infield single to put runners on first and second, bringing up McIntosh, who came through for his 30th RBI on the season.
"He threw me mostly curveballs all game so that's what I was looking for," said McIntosh, who was 2 for 3 on the night. "He threw what I expected and I hit it right back up the middle. Wanted to be that guy up at that time."
Hinrichsen's night was outdone by a grinding effort by Assumption starter Brandon Schlichting (7-0). Schlichting only allowed two hits but walked two and hit three batters. However, nearly every time he got into a jam, he found a way to get out of it.
Schlichting ended four of his six innings with strikeouts, finishing with 12 for the game and also induced a ground out to third base to strand the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
"As a pitcher, every time you step on that mound you've got to go out with the mentality that you're better than whoever across from you," Schlichting said. "Tonight I helped myself out with the strikeouts."
Washington (22-9) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. After a walk and a hit batter put runners on first and second with two outs, Trevor Quigley had Washington's first hit of the game to drive in a run.
Assumption responded in the bottom of the inning as Seth Adrian led off the inning with a single, took second on a passed ball, was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Nate Schlichting, then scored on a sacrifice fly from Willers.
Gottilla threw just 15 pitches to grab the save and will be ready to go for the substate final, looking to pitch the Knights back to the state tournament once again.
"That guy that finished it looked pretty good," Thissen said. "That's our guy. We roll behind our pitching and if he's available, he's going."