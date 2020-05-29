Mercer County baseball set to retool after graduating two strong senior classes

Instead, MerCo will be looking at a retooling process come next spring after another solid senior group graduates without getting to play even a single game this year. All-Conference performers Trey Essig (OF) and Cade Sharp (P/3B), along with shortstop Daniel Zelenin, will depart from the starting lineup.

"I was looking forward to seeing Cade on the mound this year," Harrison said. "He was our No. 3 last year, but that was only because he had guys like Jeff and Jake in front of him. Cade was going to be our ace this year."

While back-to-back graduating classes will put a dent in the Eagles' roster, the talent pool is still far from depleted as Harrison looks to current sophomores Tyler Bridgford (P/C) and Matthew Gray (1B) — the latter an All-LTC honoree in 2019 — to help lead the way.

"We're going to have a lot of guys who are freshmen or sophomores this year competing for varsity jobs (in '21)," he said. "They were fortunate to have a solid senior group to take them under their wing. There'll be a lot of positions open for them, and I definitely think the drive is going to be there."