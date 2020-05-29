Mercer County baseball set to retool after graduating two strong senior classes

After a seven-win showing in its debut season of 2010, the Mercer County baseball program quickly ascended to become one of the area's top teams and a perennial contender in the Lincoln Trail Conference.
That trend continued last spring with Jacob Harrison stepping in as head coach to replace Nick Basala, who had led the Golden Eagles right from the start.
In Harrison's first year at the helm, the Eagles finished 20-10 and tied United for third place in the LTC with a 9-5 record. Only a 2-0 loss to Orion in the Class 2A Rockridge Regional championship game denied MerCo its third regional title in four seasons.
Even with the loss of such all-conference standouts as pitcher/outfielders Jeff Garrett and Jake Reusch to graduation, the Golden Eagles expected to return to the sectional round this season until COVID-19 intervened, forcing the cancellation of the season just two weeks into practice.
"Even though we lost (in the regional finals), I'm proud of the performance we put up," said Harrison, a 2011 Mercer County graduate who was part of the first two Golden Eagle teams under Basala that went from 7-21 to a 16-15 finish in 2011, starting the program's current run of nine straight winning seasons.
"We lost a lot of quality seniors, but we had a lot to look forward to. We definitely looked at this year as being able to take another step forward."
Instead, MerCo will be looking at a retooling process come next spring after another solid senior group graduates without getting to play even a single game this year. All-Conference performers Trey Essig (OF) and Cade Sharp (P/3B), along with shortstop Daniel Zelenin, will depart from the starting lineup.
"I was looking forward to seeing Cade on the mound this year," Harrison said. "He was our No. 3 last year, but that was only because he had guys like Jeff and Jake in front of him. Cade was going to be our ace this year."
While back-to-back graduating classes will put a dent in the Eagles' roster, the talent pool is still far from depleted as Harrison looks to current sophomores Tyler Bridgford (P/C) and Matthew Gray (1B) — the latter an All-LTC honoree in 2019 — to help lead the way.
"We're going to have a lot of guys who are freshmen or sophomores this year competing for varsity jobs (in '21)," he said. "They were fortunate to have a solid senior group to take them under their wing. There'll be a lot of positions open for them, and I definitely think the drive is going to be there."
Red Storm also hope for '21 reload: Like Mercer County, United will lose a sizable senior group this spring after a 2019 campaign that saw the Red Storm finish 18-7 and come within a win of their first regional championship.
Lost from the squad that fell 4-1 to Class 1A regional host Havana a year ago will be all-conference standouts Avery Leffler (OF/P) and Brannock McVey (OF); United had already graduated first-team All-LTC outfielder Adam Johnson last spring.
However, sophomore utility man Cormaic Flynn still has two more years to go in a Red Storm uniform after earning second-team All-LTC status to cap his rookie season in which he hit .494 with 10 doubles and 29 RBIs.
Additionally, the bulk of United's pitching staff, which includes Flynn's older brother Declan and fellow junior Toby Turnquist, will be intact for a run in '21.
