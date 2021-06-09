Merrick delivers walk-off win for Titans

Horrie took over on the mound for the Titans in the top of the second and did not allow a hit the rest of the game, striking out seven batters including all three he faced in the sixth inning after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

“I knew I had to keep us in it and with our defense, I knew they would do their job to help make that happen,’’ Horrie said. “We had to keep playing and give ourselves a chance to get back in it.’’

Horrie walked five batters and hit two with pitches, but a double play, an inning-ending rundown between third and home and a pop foul with the bases loaded prevented Delavan (8-10) from scoring again.

Offensively, Annawan-Wethersfield methodically worked its way back into the game, scoring single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to tie the game at 3-3.

The Titans accomplished that against freshman pitcher Cole Norevil, who struck out 12 batters before exiting when with one out in the seventh when Horrie reached on the first walk given up by the right hander.

“We found a way, and that is something this team has been good at,’’ Keane said. “We don’t have many seniors, but they give us great leadership and they kept us moving forward after we fell behind early.’’