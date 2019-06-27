Davenport Assumption's Adam Metivier was not expecting this.
Metivier, who has only pitched a handful of innings this season, was called on in the fourth inning of the first game of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against North Scott on Thursday. He needed to fill in for starter Julien Broderson, who was removed after three innings as a precautionary measure.
At the time, the Knights were holding on to a 3-2 lead against the visiting Lancers, and Metivier made sure the lead held, holding North Scott to four hits and no runs as Assumption won 3-2. Jayson Willers pitched a complete game in the nightcap to help the Knights to an 8-3 victory and a doubleheader sweep.
With the sweep, Assumption assured itself of at least a share of the MAC title as it moved to 14-0 in league play and 21-3 overall. It is the third time in the last four seasons that the Knights are conference champs. It is likely Assumption will win the crown outright, having only to win one of its four remaining league games against Muscatine and Clinton.
"It definitely feels great, and it is always our goal at the beginning of the season," Metivier said of the accomplishment. "Honestly, it is our first goal and especially after what happened last year (not winning MAC). This year, winning the MAC was something we were looking to accomplish."
Broderson seemed fine through the first two innings, and Nate Schlichting gave him a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run single. But the Lancers (6-6 MAC, 9-11) started to make solid contact against Broderson and tied the game at 2-2 in the second inning behind an RBI single from Jake Matthaidess, and Luke Haedt scoring on a wild pitch.
Assumption coach Greg Thissen said Broderson was removed after the third inning as a precaution. Seth Adrian put the home team back up 3-2 with an RBI single in the bottom of the third, and Metivier and the Knights' defense took it from there.
Metivier said he has only pitched seven or eight innings this season. But he added he felt good and had plenty of confidence in his defense. Assumption had committed several errors in a doubleheader against Davenport Central earlier in the week but had none in either game on Thursday.
"Coach gave me the ball in that situation, and I just went with it," Metivier said. "I just wanted to throw strikes, hit my spots and let my defense do what they do."
North Scott did make it interesting in the seventh inning of the first game against Metivier. With one out, Chase Moseley and Graysen Drezek smacked back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Metivier got a fly out on the next batter, but with two outs Gordy Field smashed the first pitch he saw to deep center field. Knights center fielder Nick Gottilla raced back and caught the ball on a dead sprint near the base of the wall to end the game.
The second game was not nearly as dramatic as Assumption methodically built its lead throughout while Willers turned in a workman-like effort. On one of the hottest days of the season, Willers caught the first game and then allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
"He's a tank," Gottilla said of Willers. "The guy is unreal. I know that he really works hard to get in shape for situations like this. He is used to it by now."
The Knights led 4-0 after four innings then put the game away with four runs in the fifth to make it 8-0. Willers, Adrian, Metivier and Zach Wesolowski all had RBIs in the second game, and North Scott allowed the other runs on wild pitches and two errors. The Lancers got RBIs in Game 2 from Austin Schneider, Moseley and Haedt.
Despite becoming MAC champs with four league games remaining, Gottilla said the focus remains the same.
"Not a chance," Gottilla said when asked if there was temptation to let up. "We are going to come out with same intensity on Monday. We are going to prove we are the best team in the conference by beating everybody."