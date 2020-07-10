Metro/area baseball leaders

Here is a look at the latest individual baseball leaders in the Quad-City metro and surrounding area through 1 a.m. Friday, July 10. Statistics are what has been posted by teams to Varsity Bound.
Offense
Average (min. 25 at-bats) -- Max Holy (Clinton) .600; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) .562; Keagen Head (Durant) .520; Joe Simpson (Clinton) .517; Jai Jensen (Clinton) .500; Nolan DeLong (Durant) .500; Andrew Swartz (Bellevue) .469; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) .459; Chance Dreyer (Davenport West) .447; Brig Bormann (Easton Valley) .444; Kyler Wallace (Prince of Peace) .444; Jackson Wagner (Bellevue) .441; Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) .440.
Runs -- Joe Simpson (Clinton) 27; Max Holy (Clinton) 26; Luke Haedt (North Scott) 24; Brig Bormann (Easton Valley) 22; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 21; Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt) 20; Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 20; Addison Binnie (Clinton) 19; Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 19; Kaiden Muhl (Central DeWitt) 18; Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) 18; Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 17; Nate Schlichting (Assumption) 17; Noah Weiman (Assumption) 17; Hunter Manning (Maquoketa) 17.
Doubles -- Luke Bohonek (Bettendorf) 9; Andrew Swartz (Bellevue) 7; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 7; Hunter Manning (Maquoketa) 7; Nate Schlichting (Assumption) 6; Noah Weiman (Assumption) 6; Parker Ruth (North Scott) 6; Alex Clemons (Pleasant Valley) 6; Trent Pelzer (Tipton) 6; Jackson Hull (Wilton) 6.
Triples -- Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt) 5; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 4; Rhett Smith (Wapello) 4; Logan Mulholland (Clinton) 3; Joe Simpson (Clinton) 2; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 2; Kole Harmon (Maquoketa) 2.
Home runs -- Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 3; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 3; Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 3; Andrew Swartz (Bellevue) 2; Mason Byrns (Camanche) 2; Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt) 2; Graysen Drezek (North Scott) 2; Parker Ruth (North Scott) 2.
Runs batted in -- Sam Skarich (North Scott) 22; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 20; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 20; Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 19; Parker Ruth (North Scott) 19; Max Holy (Clinton) 18; Kole Harmon (Maquoketa) 18; Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt) 17; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 17; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 16; Nate Trenkamp (Easton Valley) 16; Nate Schlichting (Assumption) 15; Logan Mulholland (Clinton) 15; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 15; Ryan Mumey (Pleasant Valley) 15.
Stolen bases -- Joe Simpson (Clinton) 34; Aidan Gruver (Easton Valley) 17; Chase Knoche (Cal-Wheat) 15; Ryne Gruenwald (Maquoketa) 15; Trent Pelzer (Tipton) 14; Will Esmoil (West Liberty) 14; Tucker Dickherber (Camanche) 13; Jake Willkomm (Durant) 13; Kaiden Schneider (Louisa-Muscatine) 12; Lake Newton (West Liberty) 12; Drew DeLong (Durant) 11; Micheal Danz (Louisa-Muscatine) 11; Jeromia Wauford (Prince of Peace) 11; Aidan Walker (Wilton) 11.
Pitching
Record (min. 3 wins) -- Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 6-0; Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt) 5-0; Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston (Davenport West) 5-0; Nate Trenkamp (Easton Valley) 5-0; Luke Bohonek (Bettendorf) 4-0; Nate Dierickx (Durant) 4-0; Nick Burkhart (Assumption) 3-0; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 3-0; Jace Howard (Clinton) 3-0; Parker Ruth (North Scott) 3-0; Brian Forret (Calamus-Wheatland) 4-1; Alex Pollmiller (Assumption) 3-1; Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 3-1; Graysen Drezek (North Scott) 3-1; Carter Wenck (North Scott) 3-1; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 3-1; Payton Mangler (Maquoketa) 3-1; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 3-1.
ERA (min. 15 IP) -- Nate Dierickx (Durant) 0.33; Brayden Lodge (Camanche) 0.41; Mason McManus (Camanche) 0.65; Ethan Gast (Durant) 0.67; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 0.67; Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 0.70; Keegan Shovlain (Assumption) 0.84; Zach Hoffman (Clinton) 0.93; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 0.98; Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt) 1.08; Andrew Doyle (Pleasant Valley) 1.11; Carter Furness (Bettendorf) 1.24; Alex Pollmiller (Assumption) 1.25.
Strikeouts -- Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 71; Nate Trenkamp (Easton Valley) 58; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 44; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 40; Graysen Drezek (North Scott) 34; Brian Forret (Cal-Wheat) 31; Jackson Hull (Wilton) 29; Alex Pollmiller (Assumption) 28; Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 28; Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) 26; Karson Willey (Wilton) 26.
