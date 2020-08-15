Metro captain: Clinton's Max Holy grows from sophomore struggles

“I just really focused on making contact and being a tough out,” Holy said. “I never wanted to go down easy. I like to get ahead in the count, 2-0 or 3-1. If the pitcher is pounding the zone and I get down 0-2 or 1-2, I’d crowd the plate, choke up and put the bat on the ball.”

The most impressive statistic is he never went down on strikes all season.

“I didn’t know that until the end of the year,” he said. “The guys were like, ‘Wow, you haven’t struck out all year.’ I really didn’t realize it at the time.”

Holy played basketball and ran track for two years in high school.

Baseball has been his favorite. It started as a young child when his mom took him to a Cubs game.

“Derrick Lee, Kosuke Fukudome and Ryan Theriot were playing for them,” Holy said. “It was when the Cubs weren’t so good.”

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Holy started out playing first base before moving to shortstop after he stopped growing.

He manned the position for the last three summers for the River Kings.

“It feels like home now,” he said.