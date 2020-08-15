Metro captain: Clinton's Max Holy grows from sophomore struggles

After hitting just .163 and striking out almost 25% of the time he stepped into the batter’s box, Max Holy didn’t let his sophomore season deter him.
It did the opposite.
“It pushed me and made me want to work harder for my junior year,” he said. “I needed that to humble me. That struggle made me put my head down and really grind.”
Holy rebounded with back-to-back all-state seasons.
Captain of this year’s Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball team, the Clinton shortstop batted a Class 4A-best .561 with 30 runs, 20 RBIs and never struck out in more than 80 plate appearances.
It came on the heels of a junior season when he batted .443 and had 15 extra-base hits.
“It was big,” said Holy, who was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and first team all-state by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. “You want to keep improving every year, so it was reassuring the hard work I was putting in was paying off.”
Holy hit safely in 18 of Clinton’s 21 games. He had multiple hits in 12 of those contests and scored at least one run in 16 games.
In addition to his average, he had a MAC-best on-base percentage of .671.
“I just really focused on making contact and being a tough out,” Holy said. “I never wanted to go down easy. I like to get ahead in the count, 2-0 or 3-1. If the pitcher is pounding the zone and I get down 0-2 or 1-2, I’d crowd the plate, choke up and put the bat on the ball.”
The most impressive statistic is he never went down on strikes all season.
“I didn’t know that until the end of the year,” he said. “The guys were like, ‘Wow, you haven’t struck out all year.’ I really didn’t realize it at the time.”
Holy played basketball and ran track for two years in high school.
Baseball has been his favorite. It started as a young child when his mom took him to a Cubs game.
“Derrick Lee, Kosuke Fukudome and Ryan Theriot were playing for them,” Holy said. “It was when the Cubs weren’t so good.”
The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Holy started out playing first base before moving to shortstop after he stopped growing.
He manned the position for the last three summers for the River Kings.
“It feels like home now,” he said.
Holy started the next chapter of his life this past week. He moved to Fort Dodge to start his college career at Iowa Central Community College. He also considered Des Moines Area Community College, Southwestern and some other junior colleges.
“Iowa Central stuck out,” Holy said. “It was one of my last visits. When I got on campus, I felt they could get me to as high as level as I want to play at eventually.”
The goal is to spend a season or two at Iowa Central before hoping to land at a Power 5 program.
“It is a chance to better myself, live on my own, do my own thing and be a good baseball player,” Holy said. “I just need to lock in on baseball and school now.”
