The Moline baseball team, led by an experienced senior class hungry for a regional rebound, did not panic after falling behind three runs to top-seeded Normal Community at Holmgren Field.
The third-seeded Maroons have battled back before, and they did just that in Saturday’s 5-3 win to earn the 4A Moline Regional title.
Senior Aiden Michna’s two-run triple with two outs in the top of the seventh inning gave Moline its first lead and provided the winning margin in the home-field finale for the seniors.
“That was probably the most exciting game I’ve been a part of at Moline,” said Michna, who received a Gatorade cooler bath from his teammates during his postgame interview. “Glad I could end my Holmgren (Field) career with a win. It was a total team effort — we never quit.”
Moline (26-8-1) will play in Wednesday’s Bloomington Sectional semifinal against Normal Community West, an 8-5 winner over Pekin on Saturday.
The regional title is Moline’s second in three years, and comes a year after the Maroons fell short of a regional plaque as the top seed against sixth-seeded Bradley-Bourbonnais. Saturday’s game started after a two-hour delay as the field dried out.
NCHS (25-7) scored all of its runs on two-out home runs to build a 3-0 lead after three innings. Preston King launched a two-run homer in the second inning, and Nick Gilhaus tattooed a solo shot to center in the third.
Ironmen junior starting pitcher Griffin McCluskey (L, 4-3) was sharp early on, striking out seven of the first 10 Maroons he faced. But Moline seniors Noah Sebben and Brody Harding started the fourth inning with walks before a Michna single and two-run knock by Michael Conner.
Michna said he and the co-Western Big Six Conference champs have striven to keep a solid approach at the plate all year.
“Even when we aren’t doing well, we’re taking our walks and getting on some way,” Michna said. “Normal Community is a great team; they always are. We knew they were going to throw a great guy on the mound, and we just tried to be patient and take those walks.”
NCHS was seeking its first regional title since 2007.
Moline's Sebben singled to start the sixth and scored on a one-out sac fly by Jacob Pauwels that tied the game 3-3.
In the seventh, Sebben hit a two-out triple before Harding was intentionally walked. Gilhaus relieved McCluskey before Michna cleared the bases with a triple of his own to opposite field. Sebben scored three runs on the day, and Harding scored twice.
“Last year, when we lost, it really hit home for us,” Harding said. “This year, we realized we’ve got one more year left for us seniors. So we wanted to out there and give it all we had and come out with a win. And that’s what we did.”
Moline’s infield defense was especially strong in support of Maroons’ pitching. Conner fielded deep grounders to third for outs all afternoon, and Moline turned a double play to end the sixth. Michna plucked a line drive at first for the second out in the bottom of the seventh, and Pauwels struck out Gilhaus with a man on to end the game.
“Great job on the mound by Devin (Breiholz), Landon (Theiele) and Jake (Pauwels),” Michna said. “And our hitters came through, one to nine.”
NCHS coach Ryan Short said it was a well-played baseball game by both teams; Moline just hit the ball harder down the stretch and bounced back from the early strikeouts.
“Hats off to Moline, they played great today,” Short said. “Breiholz came up with a couple of huge double-play ground balls when he needed them. That’s the mark of a good pitcher and great defensive infield. We wish them the best of luck.”
Thiele (5-1) earned the win, and Pauwels recorded his second save. They combined for 2 1/3 innings of two-hit scoreless baseball with two strikeouts and no walks.
Moline coach Craig Schimmel said at the beginning of the year that senior leadership will take the Maroons as far as they can go.
“We’ve got nine seniors, and every single one of them are capable of being very good leaders for us,” Schimmel said. “They showed that today in a lot of different aspects. On the mound, at the plate, and defensively we made some really good plays.”
“I think going into sectionals, we’re going to have a lot of momentum,” Breiholz said.