Miller's double helps Bettendorf baseball net sweep

Bettendorf’s Parker Miller gave up the lead for the Bulldogs late on the mound in the first game of a doubleheader against Davenport North on Tuesday night.

Miller atoned for that by driving in the winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run double to lift the Bulldogs to a wild 10-9 win in the opener of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader in Bettendorf.

The Bulldogs kept their bats going in the second contest to finish the sweep with an 11-8 victory. The Bulldogs improved to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in the MAC. The Wildcats fell to 4-7 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

Miller’s hit capped a two-hour, thirty-five minute contest that saw the lead change four times during the tussle. The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Nolan Mosier blasted a two-run shot off Bettendorf starter Luke Bohonek.

But the Bulldogs responded with three runs of their own to snag a 3-2 edge. Miller and Aidan Hamner each had RBI singles and Jack Reilly got an RBI by getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Casey Krager added a two-run double in the fourth inning and Wrigley Matthys tacked on his own two-run double in the fifth to put the home team up 7-2.

Bohonek seemed to have things in control until the sixth inning. He got the first two North hitters but a base hit by Bryce Pauly and a walk to Peter Phan gave the Wildcats life. TJ Ogden then blasted a three-run homer to make it 7-5 and put North back in the game.

The Bulldogs got a run back after an RBI walk from Braedon Roome in the sixth to leave it 8-5 and Miller came into pitch the seventh, attempting to save the game for Bohonek.

But Klayton Bolkema nailed a solo home run and Denison Franklin added a two-run double to tie the game at 8-8. North eventually went ahead 9-8 when Franklin scored on an error from the Bettendorf defense.

But Matthys and Krager both reached on walks to set up Miller with two outs in the seventh. He nailed a pitch deep into the left-center field gap to chase home both runners and set off a wild celebration with his teammates.

In the second game, North got off to a 5-1 lead thanks to runs batted in by Pauly and Wyatt Weipert and a two-run single from Denison Franklin.

But the Bulldogs exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. Taking advantage of Wildcat pitchers who had control issues, Casey Krager drew a bases-loaded walk followed by an RBI single from Hamner to make it 5-3.

Luke Mulvihill and Shae Van Zummeren each had RBIs after both got hit with the bases loaded to tie the game at 5-5.

Hamner later scored on a wild pitch and Bohonek finished the big inning with a two-run double to make it 8-5. Miller added an RBI double in the fourth to push Bettendorf’s lead to 9-5.

