Moline and Assumption split competitive doubleheader

In a competitive, interstate doubleheader on Monday night, the Moline and Assumption baseball teams split at Augustana College’s Brunner Field.

Moline pulled away late to win the opener 8-4 before the Class 3A No. 6 Knights took the nightcap, 6-5.

A Moline batter flied out with runners on second and third with two outs in Game 2.

Moline junior starting pitcher Riley Fuller nearly went the distance in the Game 1 win, pitching 6 1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks. The Maroons gave him four runs through three innings. After the Knights scored three in the bottom of the third, Fuller settled back in to retire 11 straight Knights before exiting at the 101 pitch mark. Assumption scored two unearned runs.

Moline scored four runs in the seventh and Ethan Mesich-Feims got the last two outs.

Fuller said he and the team benefited from taking a 1-0 lead in the first frame.

“Us coming out and scoring runs is really what got us going and kept me going,” he said. “Putting up those runs early is usually what pushes us to have a good game and finish it off strong.”

Moline out-hit Assumption 9-7 in the opener as Hunter Warren led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Davis Hoffstatter knocked in two more as Keagan Shovlain was saddled with the loss. Shovlain pitched five innings and allowed four runs (three earned) with two strikeouts and two walks. JJ Stratman finished the game and gave up four runs (three earned) with three strikeouts and a walk.

Noah Mack was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Knights in Game 1.

Fuller said getting an early lead helps him pitch with confidence on the mound. His teammates helped him settle down after giving up all three of his runs in the third.

“In between that inning they were all coming over and talking to me and telling me to calm down, the next few innings are going to be perfectly fine, you’re going to go back to the way you were,” he said. “They really brought me back into it.”

He would have liked to finish the game, but was pulled after giving up back-to-back one-out doubles.

“I definitely wanted to finish it, but (Mesich-Feims) came in there and finished it off,” he said. “It was good to have him come in and finish that for me.”

Max Stein and Tyler Welch both went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the nightcap.

"In the second game, I thought we were more aggressive early in counts," said Assumption coach Greg Thissen. "I thought we played our game more. The guys got some small-ball going at the bottom and top of the order. I was really happy with our pitchers, we threw a lot of strikes today."

Moline coach Craig Schimmel said Fuller was in command in the win. In the loss, the team got behind in the count too much.

"The defense got back on their heels a little bit," he said. "We were able to get the winning run on second base there. We competed."

Moline had 20 hits between the two games.

"It's a good test for us to play a team who's historically really good," he said. "I'd like to think in the same token, they'd say the same thing about us. From our standpoint, we're trying to play some really competitive programs."

Schimmel said the team has 11 teams with state titles on the schedule.

"We're trying to prepare our guys for a postseason run," he said, "and I think we've tried to do that year in and year out."

