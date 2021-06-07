Moline baseball bows out with 5-0 loss to top-seeded Minooka

MINOOKA — The little things made a huge difference for the Moline High School baseball team Monday afternoon and coach Craig Schimmel hopes it serves as a lesson well learned.

The Maroons’ pitchers issued seven walks and four of those came around to score in the Class 4A regional title game, Minooka making the most of just six hits.

When Moline had baserunners, it couldn’t get the timely hit, stranding all four runners that reached second base in the game.

As a result, the Maroons had an up-and-down season end with a 5-0 loss to the top-seeded Indians in the regional title game.

“We didn’t have many chances all day and when we did, we didn’t capitalize,” said Schimmel after his club ended a 20-16 season. “It was kind of a ho-hum effort.”

The Maroons managed just three hits against Minooka pitchers Jake Cook and Josh Davis. Cook gave up two of those in 5.1 innings and earned the victory. Davis closed out the final 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and a total of three baserunners.

Moline was only able to get four baserunners as far as second in the contest. Three of them were left stranded there and the other was picked off to end an inning.