BLOOMINGTON — Season-ending heartbreak came for the Moline baseball team in the 11th inning Wednesday of a Class 4A Bloomington Sectional semifinal battle with Normal West.
The Maroons fell short when catcher Cole Hernandez hit a walk-off double to score starting pitcher Will Kafer and make the final 6-5 at Illinois Wesleyan's Horenberger Baseball Field.
Moline coach Craig Schimmel was disappointed with the result but was proud of his team for getting to this level of play.
“These kids battled to the absolute end,” Schimmel said. “I’m proud of the way that this team competed all year. I will definitely miss this senior group, but I know that they set a good example for the underclassmen and kids coming into the program next year and in the years to come.”
Moline held a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but the Wildcats scored Alex McGinnis and Austin Collinson on a wild pitch to level the game at five.
The Maroons had five walks in the inning, three from the pitcher Landon Thiele and two intentional walks to load the bags for a force out if needed. Schimmel doesn’t regret going with Thiele in the situation.
“We felt comfortable with that two-run lead,” Schimmel said. “Landon got a quick strikeout to start and we were feeling good.”
Moline got the scoring started for the game in the top of the first with a Brody Harding double. Harding later scored after he stole third and got to home plate on a wild pitch from the Wildcats pitcher Will Kafer. Harding finished the game 3-5 with a double, home run and a steal.
Later in the third, trailing 2-1, the Maroons tied the game with a home run to left center field from Noah Sebben.
Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, Moline took the lead with a Jacob Pauwels single that scored Michna with Michael Conner later scoring on a pass ball to make it 4-3 Maroons.
Harding hit a monster home run to right field to increase the lead to two.
Harding flipped his bat a little bit, which caused a bit of an uproar in the Normal West dugout, but Schimmel doesn’t think that the flip was meant to be disrespectful.
“I know Brody paused after the flip for a moment because he didn’t know if it was fair or not,” Schimmel said. “I think it was just a high school kid being excited in the moment. He wasn’t trying to show anyone up. He was just happy to hit it out of the park.”
The Maroons lost the previous match-up against the Wildcats this season 10-3.
Normal West (30-6) will go on to the sectional final to face Edwardsville. Moline finishes its season at 24-9-1.