topical alert top story

Moline baseball sectional semifinal outlook

052822-qc-spt-moline base-166

Class 4A regional baseball final Plainfield-Central Saturday at Moline. The Maroons will play in the sectional semifinals against Minooka on Thursday. 

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Class 4A Bloomington Sectional

Who: Moline (23-11) vs Minooka (24-12)

What: IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinal

When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Where: Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington

Outlook: Moline's Maroons grabbed their first regional title since 2019 with a dramatic 10-9 victory over Plainfield Central after trailing 9-1 in the fifth. Dylan Phelps got the celebration started with a walk-off single to center in the bottom of the seventh. Moline won its 18th Western Big 6 Conference title this season, aided by a 10-game winning streak in late April.

Moline will be tested in the sectional semifinals by a good Minooka squad which also needed a walk-off win to capture its regional title against Plainfield South on Saturday. Minooka will try to quiet Moline’s bats behind sophomore pitcher Ryan Anderson. The University of Arizona commit struck out five in three innings of work in the regional title game.

People are also reading…

On the mound, Moline will either go with Riley Fuller or Conner Schimmel. Fuller was named the WB6 MVP after recording a 0.19 ERA in league play, which was the lowest in the league. Schimmel had a 1.73 ERA, which was tied for fifth-lowest.

At the plate, Phelps hit .439 with five doubles in conference play. Hunter Warren drove in a team-high 20 runs and Noah Harrison scored 14 times in league play, the second most.

Both teams struggled to end the regular season, but have regrouped in the postseason. Minooka lost seven straight before winning its final three regular-season games. Moline lost two of three to end the season. The meeting will be the teams’ first this season. The winner will play Edwardsville or Belleville East in the sectional championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University.

— Compiled by Jackson Stone

Tags

