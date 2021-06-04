Moline baseball survives late Normal Community rally

The bases were loaded and a Moline lead that had been five entering the top of the seventh inning had shrunk to just one.
Maroon sophomore reliever Ethan Mesich-Fiems found the right combination of pitches, however, to induce an infield pop fly, letting Moline advance in Class 4A regional play with a wild 8-7 tourney-opening win over Normal Community at Holmgren Field on Friday.
Moline notched its 20th win of the season (20-15), and advances to the second round on Monday at top-seeded Minooka for a 4 p.m. contest.
“Our guys have a great deal of confidence in each other, and we were able to remain focused and stay in the moment in the top of the seventh, making the plays that were needed to get the outs for Ethan,” said Moline coach Craig Schimmel. “Defensively, we played a very solid game for all seven innings. I knew going in that our starting pitcher, Connor Schimmel, would keep the ball in the strike zone and make the defense work, and when we brought Ethan into the game, we expected the ball to be put in play.”
Moline maintained a comfortable lead for most of the game, scoring single runs in each of the first three innings and exploding for three key runs in the bottom of the fourth. Designated hitter Davis Hofstatter got the scoring going in the first, knocking in third baseman Hunter Warren. The second inning featured a solo home run over the left field fence by right fielder Justin Grigsby, and in the third inning, Hofstatter scored when Seamus Boyle struck out, but the swinging strike evaded the Normal Community catcher.
The Ironmen put two runs on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Second baseman Brock Bacus singled to center to knock in catcher Ben Railey, and shortstop Brody Arseneau singled to left, driving in left fielder Shea Zbrozek.
Connor Schimmel (two hits and a run scored) opened the bottom of the fourth with a single to center field and scored when left fielder Noah Harrison tripled to right field. After Warren was walked intentionally, shortstop Ryne Schimmel delivered the key blow of the inning, tripling to right field to drive home Harrison and Hunter.
“Our coaching staff continued to stress throughout the game the importance of winning each inning, keep adding to our lead, making every at-bat count,” said Coach Schimmel. “You can never score enough runs, and as it turned out, we needed every run that crossed the plate.”
The Maroons added two additional runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when center fielder Hunter Woods walked to open the inning, Warren singled sharply to left field, Ryne Schimmel contributed his third RBI of the game with a single to right that scored Woods, and second baseman Jeff Davis knocked in Warren with a single to center field.
“My first couple of at-bats were not productive, but my teammates have confidence in me and kept stressing in the dugout that I will get other opportunities, that is the kind of team we are, always picking each other up,” said Ryne Schimmel after the game. “It is great that we achieved 20 wins on the season as we’ve endured some rough spots, but our coaches always tell us that if we play the game the right way, we will win our share of games.”
In the top of the seventh inning, Normal Community showed why it came into the playoff game with a record of 18-6, champions of their conference. The Ironmen started the inning with five straight base hits, with RBIs by Railey, Kellen Hershberger and Zbrozek. After the Maroons secured outs on a fly ball to center and an infield fielder’s choice that led to Normal Community’s fourth run in the inning, designated hitter Andrew Briggs popped up to Maroon first baseman Boyle.
“We knew at some point that Normal Community would get their offense rolling. They are a quality team from a very competitive conference,” said Coach Schimmel. “Going forward, every team we face will be well-coached and highly motivated, and this team, although young, is up to the challenge.”
Ryne Schimmel led Moline's offense with a single, double and three RBIs. Hunter Warren contributed two hits and three runs scored.