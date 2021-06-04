Moline baseball survives late Normal Community rally

The Ironmen put two runs on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Second baseman Brock Bacus singled to center to knock in catcher Ben Railey, and shortstop Brody Arseneau singled to left, driving in left fielder Shea Zbrozek.

Connor Schimmel (two hits and a run scored) opened the bottom of the fourth with a single to center field and scored when left fielder Noah Harrison tripled to right field. After Warren was walked intentionally, shortstop Ryne Schimmel delivered the key blow of the inning, tripling to right field to drive home Harrison and Hunter.

“Our coaching staff continued to stress throughout the game the importance of winning each inning, keep adding to our lead, making every at-bat count,” said Coach Schimmel. “You can never score enough runs, and as it turned out, we needed every run that crossed the plate.”

The Maroons added two additional runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when center fielder Hunter Woods walked to open the inning, Warren singled sharply to left field, Ryne Schimmel contributed his third RBI of the game with a single to right that scored Woods, and second baseman Jeff Davis knocked in Warren with a single to center field.