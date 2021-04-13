Moline baseball takes season opener against United Township

Later, Donny Jaramillo reached first base on a fluke single where the ball hit the first base bag and bounced up about 15 feet into the air. After advancing on a dropped ball to second base, Jaramillo scored on an RBI single from Julio Tapia.

While the ball definitely bounced the right way for United Township in the top of the second, Panthers coach Mike Meyers felt that the play evened out across the field.

"Their lead off hit had a similar long infield single feel," Meyers said. "I'm happy the ball went our way in that inning, but I think it all evened out at the end of the day. That's baseball for you."

Not making any excuses for his squad, Schimmel noted that the long absence and the excitement of being back out on the field may have caused some of the early sloppy play.

"It's the first time out in nearly two years, and I'm sure the guys had some first-game butterflies," Schimmel said. "The command from our pitchers could have been better and hopefully they can trust the defense more throughout the season."

Three Moline pitchers — Hoffstatter, winner Maddux Dieckman and Woods — held the Panthers to just three hits but recorded just four strikeouts while allowing seven walks and hitting one batter.