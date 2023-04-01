GENESEO — There wasn’t much the Moline High School baseball team did wrong in Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader sweep of Geneseo.

Pitching, hitting, and defense all had their bright spots as the Maroons won 7-1 and 11-1 in five innings at Richmond Hill Park to kick off conference play.

Moline senior and returning Western Big 6 Conference MVP Riley Fuller pitched a complete game two-hitter in Game 1, striking out 10 while walking just three.

A four-run first inning put the Maroons (8-2, 2-0 Big 6) ahead early and gave the Black Hawk College baseball-bound Fuller plenty of cushion.

“If we can jump on teams early, we know there can be a chance they can roll over,” Fuller said. “If we keep tacking on runs and runs every single inning, our pitchers are going to be comfortable and confident enough to throw strikes every single at bat.

“We just have to come out with confidence every single game.”

Calvin Pettit started the opener for Geneseo (2-3, 0-2 Big 6) and found his groove after Moline sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning.

Pettit retired 10 straight Maroons and had nine strikeouts before Moline added another run in the sixth. Moline added two more runs in the seventh and Caleb Craterfield entered in relief, but Geneseo’s bats never got going against Fuller.

Dylan Phelps had two of Moline’s seven hits and knocked in three runs in the opener. Four other Maroons had RBIs in the Game 1 win.

Geneseo’s only run came on a wild pitch.

“When they add on runs like they did in that first inning, it just makes pitchers more confident,” Fuller said. “Everybody is just super competitive in this lineup every single game.”

Ethan Mesich-Fiems started Game 2 for Moline and got the win as he, Chase Tholl and Braden Thatcher held Geneseo to just three hits.

Hunter Warren’s run-scoring single plated Conner Schimmel to put Moline ahead again in the first inning.

Jaden Weinzierl drove in AJ Weller to tie the game in the bottom half, but only two other Leafs would reach base in the nightcap shortened by 10-run mercy rule.

Warren finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs in Game 2.

“I think they are a really good quality team,” Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. “To get two wins on their home field is good. I thought we came out and set the tone right away in the first game.”

Schimmel liked his team’s approach at the plate on a windy and chilly day. He commended Geneseo for getting the field ready following Friday’s chaotic weather and heavy rain. The doubleheader went smoothly after being pushed back four hours.

The defending Big 6 champions have plenty of experience back and Schimmel feels comfortable piecing together the pitching in the back half of a doubleheader.

“We feel like we have a lot of guys who can go out there and pound the zone,” he said. “Whoever it is, we don’t miss a beat with those guys.”

Schimmel said it’s a big advantage having played 10 games already with other teams only playing a few early on.

“We try our butt off to try and find games," Schimmel noted. "If we have to travel two and a half hours to find games, we’ll do it. That’s kind of what we’ve done.”

Geneseo coach Joe Nichols said Moline simply outplayed his team in every way after the sweep.

“We were pitching from behind all day and they were throwing strikes,” he said. “They were not aggressive in the batters box, they (Moline) were hitting line drives all over the field. We didn’t make the outs in the field when they were giving us outs and they did. Literally every phase of the game they outplayed us. We just didn’t play well.”

Nichols hopes it’s a wakeup call for the Leafs.

“I think we got into a little bit of a rut where we just expect teams to roll over for us,” Nichols said. “Moline’s a good team. They won’t roll over for anybody. I don’t know who we think we are if we think a team like that’s going to roll over on us.”

Nichols recalled a quote that says “never waste a failure.”

“This is a failure,” he said. “This is an opportunity to have exposed some flaws and exposed that if we don’t prepare well, if we don’t have good at-bats, if we don’t take the certain way we do things and carry it over to a game, then we’ve wasted this failure.”