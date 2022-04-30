Moline hurlers shut down Galesburg

Moline center fielder Hunter Warren provided the offensive power in the first game and Riley Fuller's arm led the way in the second as the Maroons swept Galesburg Saturday.

Warren's with a three-run, third inning homer helped the Maroons cruise to an 8-2 victory behind the pitching of Conner Schimmel in Game 1. Fuller shut out the Streaks 5-0 in Game 2.

Schimmel struck out 11 Galesburg batters in his seven-inning complete game performance in Game 1 and, just as impressively, walked zero.

“My teammates did a great job of putting early runs on the board and playing excellent defense behind me throughout the entire game," Schimmel said. "It’s definitely an advantage when I can pitch with a lead like today. It helps me to build confidence in all of my pitches.”

Warren drove in shortstop Alex Schimmel in the bottom of the first inning with a single to left field to score Moline’s first run of the game, and his three-run homer capped the Maroons' five-run second inning that also featured an RBI double to left by left fielder Noah Harrison.

Hunter also made a key defensive play to end the third inning with a diving catch in center field when the Silver Streaks had two runners in scoring position. Moline scored two additional runs in the fourth inning, with a double off the bat of Alex Schimmel and two RBIs from first baseman Seamus Boyle.

The offensive highlight for Galesburg in the first game of the twin bill was a home run to center off the bat of shortstop Easton Steck.

“That first game was about as good as it gets for us, with excellent and error-free defense, a gem of a pitching performance, and clutch hitting with runners on base,” said Moline Coach Craig Schimmel. “Hunter has come through in big situations for us this year — he hits the ball hard to all fields — and Conner pitched very efficiently, getting ahead of Galesburg hitters, and pitching out of jams with strikeouts and ground balls.”

Conner Schimmel’s work on the mound in the first game was replicated in the nightcap of the doubleheader by Riley Fuller, who pitched a complete game shutout with 6 strikeouts and again, zero walks for the Maroons.

Alex Schimmel contributed three hits in the game — two singles and a triple to center — to go along with two RBIs, one run scored and two stolen bases to lead the Moline offense.

With the doubleheader sweep, Moline’s record improves to 17-7 on the season. They have won 11 of their last 12 games, and they lead the Western Big 6 with a record of 10-2.

Galesburg sits at an even 10-10 for the year, and 5-5 in the WB6.

In the day’s second contest, Moline scored in the third inning when Boyle drove in Noah Harrison with a single to center. The Maroons scored again in the fourth when Alex Schimmel’s triple scored second baseman Shawn Lewis, and they scored in the fifth when third baseman Dylan Phelps tripled home designated hitter Davis Hoffstatter.

Alex Schimmel’s single to right field scored Kalen Paquin in the sixth inning, and Schimmel came around to score when Boyle's fly ball to center was misplayed by the Galesburg outfielders.

“We have been playing solid baseball in all facets of the game during the last several weeks, pitching, fielding, timely hitting, baserunning, our guys are displaying a great deal of confidence, they are supporting each other, and the team energy level is high as we finish out the regular season and look forward to post-season play,” Coach Schimmel said after the second game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0