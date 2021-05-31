Moline pulls out sweep of rival Rocks

Even without a conference championship at stake, Monday's Memorial Day doubleheader at Holmgren Field between longtime rivals Moline and Rock Island saw both teams highly motivated to play their best baseball.
For the Maroons, there was some extra motivation in that a split would assure them of a winning record in Western Big 6 play, while a sweep could possibly earn them runner-up status behind league champion Galesburg.
After a four-run fifth inning combined with strong relief pitching from junior Noah Harrison delivered a 4-2 win for Moline in Monday's opener, the Maroons capped a wild closing stretch in the second game as Harrison doubled in Seamus Boyle in the last of the seventh for a 7-6 victory for the hosts.
By taking two, Moline (19-14) finished 9-5 in the Western Big 6 and ended up tying Alleman (18-9-1) for second place in the conference standings after the Pioneers split their own holiday twin bill with Sterling.
"I actually was supposed to lay down a sacrifice bunt, but when the ball got past their catcher, things changed," Harrison said of his game-winning double in the nightcap, which was preceded by Boyle drawing a lead-off walk and then moving to second on a passed ball.
"When I hit it, I saw the left fielder (Tyler Hanson) look like he was going to camp under it, then I saw him starting to go back for it. That's when I knew that was the game-winner."
In the opener, Harrison pitched three scoreless innings in relief of starter Riley Fuller, giving up three walks but just one hit with two strikeouts and earning the win to improve to 2-1.
"That was a good feeling," he said. "This was a big day for our three seniors, especially playing two games with Rock Island, one of our big rivals. It played out well for them, and it felt good to get these wins for the seniors.
Each of the Maroons' seniors made their presence felt in their final regular-season high school games.
In the opener, shortstop Ryne Schimmel highlighted his 2-for-2 performance by hitting a go-ahead two-run home run after Moline had tied the game on an RBI single from fellow senior Hunter Woods and then a double from sophomore Hunter Warren.
"We're a streaky hitting team but we were able to string some hits together, and then they changed pitchers," said Schimmel, whose homer came off reliever Owen Michaels after the Maroons had tied the game against Rock Island starter Colton Sigel.
"Davis (Hoffstatter) said to me, wait for the fastball down the middle. Thankfully I got my pitch to hit, and from there we were able to close it out."
Woods also threw out Rock Island's Dylan Martin at home to complete an inning-ending double play with the Rocks (14-15, 4-10 Big 6) threatening in the top of the sixth. In the second game, senior outfielder Justin Grigsby went 3 for 3 with three doubles and two RBIs.
"With this being our senior day, to see them have a day like this was great," said Moline coach Craig Schimmel. "We had several guys step up and make big plays for us. This was a gritty all-around effort. Grit is the world I would use. We just kept battling."
That was the case in the second game, especially after the Rocks scored four times in the top of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. A pair of Moline errors led to three of those runs, sandwiched around an RBI double by catcher Eli Boeye that gave Rocky a 4-3 lead.
Earlier, Moline had scored three in the fourth after Rock Island went up 1-0 on an RBI single by Julian Harris. After the Maroons got within 5-4 on an RBI double by Hoffstatter, a solo home run by Sigel in the top of the sixth put the Rocks back up by two before Conner Schimmel doubled to score Grigsby in the home half of that inning, then came in on an error to tie the game.
"I hope this makes some people mad," Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said. "We gave ourselves more than enough opportunities to win two games today, but we couldn't capitalize. I hope every guy on the roster is upset with this, and that it fires them up.
"We'll have three good days of practice before our regional opener (Friday night against Geneseo), and after (today), we'll have a pretty good idea of how Friday is going to go. At this point, it's all up to them to put themselves in a position to succeed."