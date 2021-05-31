Moline pulls out sweep of rival Rocks

"With this being our senior day, to see them have a day like this was great," said Moline coach Craig Schimmel. "We had several guys step up and make big plays for us. This was a gritty all-around effort. Grit is the world I would use. We just kept battling."

That was the case in the second game, especially after the Rocks scored four times in the top of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. A pair of Moline errors led to three of those runs, sandwiched around an RBI double by catcher Eli Boeye that gave Rocky a 4-3 lead.

Earlier, Moline had scored three in the fourth after Rock Island went up 1-0 on an RBI single by Julian Harris. After the Maroons got within 5-4 on an RBI double by Hoffstatter, a solo home run by Sigel in the top of the sixth put the Rocks back up by two before Conner Schimmel doubled to score Grigsby in the home half of that inning, then came in on an error to tie the game.

"I hope this makes some people mad," Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said. "We gave ourselves more than enough opportunities to win two games today, but we couldn't capitalize. I hope every guy on the roster is upset with this, and that it fires them up.

"We'll have three good days of practice before our regional opener (Friday night against Geneseo), and after (today), we'll have a pretty good idea of how Friday is going to go. At this point, it's all up to them to put themselves in a position to succeed."

