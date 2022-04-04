Moline rallies with three-run seventh inning to hand Geneseo its first loss

Trailing by two runs heading into the bottom of the seventh, Moline High School's baseball players looked lost at the plate.

The Maroons had scored one run in the past 13 innings against Geneseo and went into the final inning Monday with just two hits.

But by the end of the game, it was Moline that was celebrating.

Moline rallied for three runs in the final frame for a walk-off 3-2 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Geneseo at Holmgren Field.

It was the Maple Leafs’ (5-1, 1-1 Big 6) first loss of the season.

“It’s good to see some fight in us, we haven’t done that yet,” Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. “The guys had a little more edge to them in that final inning. They competed. Hopefully moving forward we continue to do that.”

Geneseo’s Calvin Pettit shut down Moline (5-6, 1-1 Big 6) for the first six innings. The junior pitcher had six shutout innings on just two hits. However, things quickly fell apart in the seventh.

Conner Schimmel worked a leadoff walk and Davis Hoffstatter blasted a shot to the centerfield wall to put runners on second and third with no outs. Ethan Sountris hit a sac fly to fly to make it 2-1 and then pinch-hitter Shawn Lewis was drilled in the back to put runners on the corners.

Alex Schimmel tied the game with a slow roller that sneaked past the outstretched glove of shortstop Nash Clementz to set up the walkoff.

Noah Harrison ended the game when he rifled a pitch that found a little too much of the plate down the left field line.

“I saw that it was fair and I just booked it,” Harrison said. “I heard everyone cheering and I knew it was a hit.

“Our senior leadership really showed out in that inning. Davis had the double that really got us going and Alex’s single tied it and moved the runner. Then, my time was there.”

Moline was still in the game despite being scoreless through six innings because of Riley Fuller's pitching performance. The junior allowed just two hits in six innings and had seven strikeouts.

But by far the biggest moment for Fuller came in the top of the sixth inning. Geneseo, leading 1-0, had the bases loaded with one out, but Fuller stayed calm and struck out the final two batters of the inning to escape the jam.

“At that point, I wasn’t doing it for me,” Fuller said. “I was doing it for these guys. I wanted to give them a chance to come back in this game. That was the biggest takeaway from this game for me. We came together and did what we had to at the end.”

Fuller looked down and screamed after getting out of the inning. Moline ran to the dugout and the team could be heard encouraging each other on the comeback.

“When he got out of the jam in the sixth, huge,” Craig Schimmel said. “He showed that competitive edge. I thought our team jumped on it and took some momentum. That helped us out there in the seventh.”

Geneseo took the lead in the third through small ball. Andrew Cotty was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a passed ball. Cooper Mathews and Pettit both grounded out to move over and get the runner home.

In the top of the seventh, the Maple Leafs also scored without recording a hit. With runners on first and second, Moline fielded a comebacker to the pitcher and got the force out at third before attempting a double-play across the diamond at first. The throw sailed, and Mathews scored from first on the play.

But once again, Moline limited the damage and went to the plate only down two.

“We had baserunners all day and couldn’t get a ball in play,” Geneseo coach Joe Nichols said. “That game is totally different if we go into that seventh inning up three or four runs instead of two. It’s too much pressure to put on your pitcher.”

That pitcher was Pettit, who had gone through the first 18 outs with relative ease. No Maroon reached base until the fourth.

“(Pettit) looked great, he was competing on every pitch,” Nichols said. “He pitched well enough to win this game. He dominated this game. Then, it fell apart in the seventh. It’s like getting kicked in the gut."

For the Maroons, it was a much-needed victory after a tough nonconference slate. Coach Schimmel admitted a 0-2 start to conference play would have been a deep hole to dig out of, but the rally took that out of the equation.

“There was a lot of energy in the dugout (in the seventh inning),” Fuller said. “The coaches knew that it was huge. It feels nice. It was a big step in the right direction. I think this win will put us right moving forward for the rest of the season.”

Rocky-Sterling rescheduled: The Rock Island High School Western Big 6 Conference baseball doubleheader against Sterling originally scheduled for Monday was moved to April 20. First pitch will be at 11 a.m.

Rock Island (2-4) lost all four games to schools in Missouri in the Midwest Classic this past weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.