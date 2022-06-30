Moline's Leo Brunner Invite marks its 20th anniversary

TERRY DUCKETT
After not taking place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leo Brunner Invitational has returned to its place as a local summertime tradition.
Hosted by the Moline American Legion Post 246 baseball club at Moline High School's Holmgren Field, the tournament is marking its 20th anniversary this weekend.
With the exception of the aforementioned summer of ’20, the Leo Brunner Invitational has been a vital part of the Quad Cities' Independence Day sports landscape since its inception in 2002.
"It's always great to put this event on every year," said Post 246 manager Matt Trouten. "It's something we all look forward to. It's a good fundraiser for our program and a chance to see where we're at before postseason starts in about three weeks."
At one point featuring as many as 16 teams, this year's Brunner Invite is a more scaled-down affair with five clubs as Moline will be hosting East Moline, Galesburg, Milan and Rock Island.
The Post 11 squad from Lafayette, Ind., was originally scheduled to participate but had to withdraw due to several players being unable to make the trip to Moline this weekend.
"Their manager called and said that they had five players who couldn't make the trip," said Trouten. "That would leave them with only seven players. We usually have several out-of-town teams, and we hope to have some more next year and keep growing (the tournament)."
As it stands, the current field still possesses plenty of strength.
Defending tourney champion Rock Island Post 200 comes in as the defending Illinois state champions after reaching the state tournament in 2019. Milan Post 569 was a state qualifier in 2018.
"It's a great chance to showcase what Legion baseball is like here in the Quad-Cities," said Trouten. "Show that it's still good baseball, and that it's an important part of our community."
Last weekend, Rock Island (14-2) finished second to Galesburg at the Peoria Tournament, falling 6-5 to Post 285 in the championship game. Meantime, Moline (13-7) took first place at the BTL All-Scout Select Wood Bat Tournament in St. Louis.
"We played really well last weekend," said Trouten. "We seemed to get better every day, and we hope that continues this weekend."
