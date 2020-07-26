Monday's area state tournament baseball capsule

Class 2A quarterfinal
No. 2 North Linn (18-2) vs. Durant (12-4)
When: Monday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Principal Park, Des Moines
How they got here: North Linn clobbered Union Community 11-0 in a five-inning district opener, then beat Jesup 14-4 in a five-inning district final and reached state with a 6-3 win over New Hampton in a substate final. Durant had to win a district opener 7-0 over Northeast before knocking off Camanche 3-0, walking past Iowa City Regina 15-5 in six innings, then beating Monticello 6-0 to reach state.
North Linn's four to watch: Austin Hilmer, P, so. (8-0, 1.44 ERA, 34 IP, 41 Ks; .452 avg., 18 RBIs, 27 SB); Lucas Voss, 3B, sr. (.429 avg., 5 2B, 28 RBIs); Parker Bechen, 2B, sr. (.375 avg., 5 2B, 1 HR, 28 RBIs); Corbin Woods, 1B, fr. (.453 avg., 19 RBIs)
Durant's four to watch: Nate Dierickx, P, jr. (6-0, 0.20 ERA, 35 IP, 42 Ks, .130 opp. avg., 7 BB); Ben Orr, 3B, jr. (.431 avg., 6 2B, 11 RBIs); Drew DeLong, 2B, sr. (.455 avg., 3 2B, 2 3B, 18 RBIs, 12 SB); Nolan DeLong, UTIL, fr. (.469 avg., 5 2B, 1 3B, 11 RBI, 13 SB)
Need to know: The Wildcats are making their first trip to state since 2003, while the Lynx are returning to Des Moines for the fourth straight year and fifth time in the last six. North Linn finished second in last year's Class 2A tournament, falling to Van Meter. Hilmer pitched three innings of one-hit ball in that game. He'll be going against Dierickx, who has allowed just one earned run all season.
