Monday's area state tournament baseball capsule

Class 2A quarterfinal

No. 2 North Linn (18-2) vs. Durant (12-4)

How they got here: North Linn clobbered Union Community 11-0 in a five-inning district opener, then beat Jesup 14-4 in a five-inning district final and reached state with a 6-3 win over New Hampton in a substate final. Durant had to win a district opener 7-0 over Northeast before knocking off Camanche 3-0, walking past Iowa City Regina 15-5 in six innings, then beating Monticello 6-0 to reach state.

Need to know: The Wildcats are making their first trip to state since 2003, while the Lynx are returning to Des Moines for the fourth straight year and fifth time in the last six. North Linn finished second in last year's Class 2A tournament, falling to Van Meter. Hilmer pitched three innings of one-hit ball in that game. He'll be going against Dierickx, who has allowed just one earned run all season.