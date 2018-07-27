DES MOINES — Davenport Assumption graduated two Division I pitchers and five other position starters from a 41-win championship season last summer.
With an abundance of varsity inexperience on the diamond, there were occasion this season where coach Billy Argo didn't see the fiery competitiveness he wanted from this team.
Still, the Knights are on the verge of being the kings of Iowa Class 3A baseball for the second straight season and third time in five years.
Third-ranked Assumption squeaked past Sioux City Heelan 2-1 Friday afternoon to get a rematch with top-ranked Harlan in Saturday night's finale.
"I don't think we surprised ourselves, but I think we've surprised our fans," Assumption senior Donaven Juarez said. "The team we had last year was probably the best team to come through Assumption.
"I think this team has sent a message we're not letting down. We're just doing it a different way."
This team has done it with pitching and defense.
Assumption had dominant arms with Iowa's Trenton Wallace and Bowling Green's Ben Beutel (a team ERA of 1.18) and an offense which hit .371 and averaged more than 5.3 runs per game.
The Knights have an ERA of 2,20 this year, but the batting average has dipped more than 70 points. They don't have anybody with more than 25 RBIs.
Argo admitted on several occasions during the season he didn't see the fight necessary from his team like he has in the postseason.
"I wasn't happy with the way we were approaching the game and not giving the game the respect it deserves," Argo said. "I always knew we had enough talent, but it was just whether we were going to figure out how to play the game right.
"We're still not there, but we're getting better. We've shown some toughness."
Junior Brandon Schlichting said there was some selfishness in Assumption's dugout during the regular season. Players were concerned about their own batting averages and pitching numbers.
"But toward the end of the season, we started to care about winning and the sacrifices we had to make for our team in order to win," he said.
Assumption, which has a remarkable 36-5 record all-time in state tournament games, has one more hurdle to climb.
The Knights are expected to start Julien Broderson (7-0, 1.01 ERA) in the title game. Given he threw 84 pitches in Tuesday's quarterfinal win, Broderson can toss up to 96 pitches to meet the week's allotment of 180.
Harlan, meanwhile, can't pitch ace Brett Sears or No. 2 Connor Bruck because of pitch count regulations. Junior Riley Kohles (3-1, 2.75 ERA) or senior Jacob Bartley (6-0, 1.97 ERA) is expected to get the nod.
The Cyclones beat Waverly-Shell Rock 7-6 to reach their fourth straight title game.
"We've just got to prove," junior Nick Gottilla said, "we're still the top dog in 3A."