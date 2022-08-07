Nine Q-C players earn first-team all-state honors from IHSBCA

Davenport Assumption had five players selected to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams released Saturday night.

Senior outfielders Max Stein and Noah Mack and senior pitcher/infielder Chance Dreyer were first-team selections in Class 3A while senior second baseman Jay Costello and senior center fielder John Argo made the third team.

There were nine players from the Quad-Cities metro and area named to the top team in their respective class.

Pleasant Valley pitcher Sam George, North Scott catcher Ryan Campbell, Davenport North outfielder Klayton Bolkema and Clinton pitcher/catcher Jai Jensen were first-team honorees in 4A.

West Liberty pitcher Caleb Wulf and Camanche second baseman Mike Delzell made the top team in 2A.

Stein and Wulf are repeat first-team selections.

Stein batted .427 with 46 runs, six doubles, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for the 32-win Knights, who reached the state championship game before stumbling to Western Dubuque last month.

Mack hit .411 with nine doubles, two homers and 33 RBIs. Dreyer was 9-1 on the mound with a 2.23 ERA in 53-plus innings. He also had a team-high five homers and drove in 54 runs.

George, a junior southpaw who developed into the Spartans' ace, was 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 50 innings. He struck out 69 and walked only 11.

Campbell, second team last year as a junior, batted .455 with 18 doubles and a team-high 42 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage above .575.

Bolkema, a sophomore, busted on the scene this year with a conference-best .536 average with 15 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs.

Jensen, third team all-state as a junior and the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year this summer, hit .433 with 12 extra-base hits and 38 RBIs. He also had a 3.41 ERA in 41 innings on the mound and threw out 14 runners trying to steal.

Wulf, off to play at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, powered the Comets to a 2A substate final. He was 6-1 on the mound with a 0.90 ERA and an area-best 92 strikeouts in 54-plus innings. Wulf also batted .404 with seven doubles, three triples and 23 RBIs.

Delzell, second team a year ago, hit a team-best .413 with nine extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases. He had an on-base percentage of nearly .500.

Clinton shortstop Addison Binnie, North Scott pitcher Cody Sunny, PV catcher Ryan Thoreson and outfielder Caden McDermott were second-team choices in 4A. Central DeWitt outfielder Jacob Maher made the second team in 3A.

Bettendorf pitcher Luke Bohonek and North Scott pitcher/shortstop Sam Skarich earned spots on the third team in 4A.

Sunny was selected as the initial recipient of the Paul Keitel Memorial Award, named in honor of the Hall of Fame umpire from DeWitt who died last January.

Johnston outfielder Miles Risley was named the IHSBCA's Player of the Year in voting by coaches across the state.