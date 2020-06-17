No. 2 Sabers sweep Blue Devils

The Sabers (4-0) extended their lead to 10-4 in a third inning that included a two-run double by Thein before answering a run by Central in the bottom of the third when Tucker Kinney opened the fourth with a solo homer.

The Blue Devils (1-3) didn’t go quietly.

Central pushed three runs across in the fourth inning and had the bases loaded with one out after scoring a run in the fifth on Gersdorf’s second double of the game.

Henry Bloom took over on the mound at that point for the Sabers and recorded the two outs he needed to preserve Central DeWitt’s 11-9 edge.

Bloom worked a perfect sixth as well before the Sabers put the game away with seven runs in the top of the seventh, including a pair on a double by Anderson.

In the opener, Thein struck out 10 batters over the final six innings and Central DeWitt pushed across a pair of runs in the second and sixth innings to hold off Davenport Central.

The Blue Devils loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning before Maddox Sullivan brought a run across with a groundout to cut the Sabers’ lead to 5-3 and Thein finished off his five-hit, six-inning relief effort with his final strikeout to end the game.