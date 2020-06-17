No. 2 Sabers sweep Blue Devils

Central DeWitt had all of the right answers Wednesday, sweeping Davenport Central in a nonconference baseball doubleheader at Brady Street Field.
In both games of a 5-3, 18-9 sweep, the Sabers not only answered fast starts by the Blue Devils to move ahead to stay in the second inning but followed by extinguishing Central’s attempt to come back in the bottom half of the inning.
Central DeWitt, ranked second in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A preseason poll, matched the Blue Devils’ two-run first inning in the opener and four-run first in the nightcap to regain control.
In both instances, the Sabers turned to relievers to work the bottom of the second inning and Noah Thein and Ben Mason delivered.
In the opener, Thein worked around a situation with Blue Devils on second and third with one out but used a groundout and strikeout to help Central DeWitt maintain a 3-2 advantage.
A Mason Gersdorf double helped Central load the bases with one out in the bottom of the second inning but Mason used a pop-up and a lineout to preserve the 6-4 lead the Sabers had taken in the top half of the inning.
Central DeWitt had moved ahead in the nightcap on a three-run home run to right center by Luke Anderson which capped a four-run second.
The Sabers (4-0) extended their lead to 10-4 in a third inning that included a two-run double by Thein before answering a run by Central in the bottom of the third when Tucker Kinney opened the fourth with a solo homer.
The Blue Devils (1-3) didn’t go quietly.
Central pushed three runs across in the fourth inning and had the bases loaded with one out after scoring a run in the fifth on Gersdorf’s second double of the game.
Henry Bloom took over on the mound at that point for the Sabers and recorded the two outs he needed to preserve Central DeWitt’s 11-9 edge.
Bloom worked a perfect sixth as well before the Sabers put the game away with seven runs in the top of the seventh, including a pair on a double by Anderson.
In the opener, Thein struck out 10 batters over the final six innings and Central DeWitt pushed across a pair of runs in the second and sixth innings to hold off Davenport Central.
The Blue Devils loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning before Maddox Sullivan brought a run across with a groundout to cut the Sabers’ lead to 5-3 and Thein finished off his five-hit, six-inning relief effort with his final strikeout to end the game.
Central DeWitt had led the opener since the second inning, erasing a 2-1 lead Central had taken in the bottom of the first when one run crossed on a wild pitch that Tim Johnson followed with an RBI single.
A bases-loaded error brought John McConohy home to tie the game in the top of the second before an Alex McAleer sacrifice fly moved the Sabers ahead to stay.
Central DeWitt collected two difference-making runs in the sixth, adding a run on wild pitch before Thein extended the lead to 5-2 when he drove a 2-2 pitch into right to bring home the Sabers’ final run.
Jake Mahon collected three of the Blue Devils’ seven hits in the first of the two games between the future Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents.
