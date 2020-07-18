North Cedar hands Easton Valley first loss, is one win from state

MILES, Iowa — For five innings Saturday night, North Cedar’s offense was held in check.
Easton Valley ace Austin Franzen used a zipping fastball and complimentary offspeed pitches to allow no hits and two baserunners.
When it was the third time around the lineup, the Knights started stringing hits together.
Three runs on four hits was all the offense unranked North Cedar needed to clinch its second straight upset against a Class 1A top-10 team, triumphing over No. 9 Easton Valley 3-1 at Miller Field in the district final.
Winners of three in a row, the Knights (7-7) will face Burlington Notre Dame in the substate final Tuesday night in Solon.
“Just being confident, winning all these games,” outfielder Tyler Jackson said. “We were hitting the ball well the past few games.”
Over the last two years, the program had won five combined games. North Cedar hasn’t had a winning record since the 2012 season.
After entering the postseason three games under .500 and dropping three of the last four regular-season games, the Knights are one win away from the state tournament in Principal Park.
“I knew we’d be in every ball game we play because the River Valley Conference prepares us for these types of ball games,” head coach Adam Hadenfeldt said. “We saw a lot of guys number ones this year and that has helped us get to this point.
“That being said, we’re playing as well or better than we have all year.”
After upsetting fifth-ranked Alburnett five days ago, North Cedar needed its No. 9 hitter Jaxon Sander to kick off the sudden outburst at the plate.
Just three hits in 30 at-bats coming in, Sander beat out an infield single to start the sixth inning. He was moved to third on a Jacob Wagner double.
Jackson connected on a pitch down the heart of the plate into the right-center gap for a two-run double. Starting pitcher Ethan Sahr shot a single over the glove of Nate Trenkamp at short to up the lead to 3-0.
“Kind of knew my pitching rhythm, picked up on that pretty good,” Franzen said. “I kept it pretty low, but they kept driving it. Can’t do anything about that.”
The River Hawks (14-1) brought the tying and winning run to the plate in the final two frames. Easton Valley's only run came on Aidan Gruver scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Sahr walked Conor Gruver on four pitches with two outs in that sixth inning. He proceeded to strike out Trenkamp on three pitches.
“Took a deep breath, told myself to throw strikes,” said Sahr, who earned his fourth win of the season after allowing two hits and 11 strikeouts. “It felt great.”
Tyler Thurston wiggled out of a one-out walk and a two-out hit batsman to strike out the potential winning run in Gruver to halt the rally.
In four of its last five games — including three postseason contests — Easton Valley scored more than five runs once. It came into the postseason averaging 9.5 runs per game.
“It definitely stings,” head coach Derek Erwin said. “We took a little bit too long to get things going. We had some good at bats, but too late to get a rally going.”
The River Hawks lose Trenkamp and outfielder Jessen Weber, but that’s it. Franzen and five of their top six hitters return next season.
“Work hard in the offseason with other sports, I think we’ll be pretty good next season,” Franzen said.
Early on, it was a pitcher’s duel between Franzen and Sahr.
Through the opening four innings, both sides combined for just one hit. Franzen didn’t allow a base runner until the fourth and Sahr set down the River Hawks in order three times.
“I wanted to hit my corners low,” Sahr said.
