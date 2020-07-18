North Cedar hands Easton Valley first loss, is one win from state

MILES, Iowa — For five innings Saturday night, North Cedar’s offense was held in check.

Easton Valley ace Austin Franzen used a zipping fastball and complimentary offspeed pitches to allow no hits and two baserunners.

When it was the third time around the lineup, the Knights started stringing hits together.

Three runs on four hits was all the offense unranked North Cedar needed to clinch its second straight upset against a Class 1A top-10 team, triumphing over No. 9 Easton Valley 3-1 at Miller Field in the district final.

Winners of three in a row, the Knights (7-7) will face Burlington Notre Dame in the substate final Tuesday night in Solon.

“Just being confident, winning all these games,” outfielder Tyler Jackson said. “We were hitting the ball well the past few games.”

Over the last two years, the program had won five combined games. North Cedar hasn’t had a winning record since the 2012 season.

After entering the postseason three games under .500 and dropping three of the last four regular-season games, the Knights are one win away from the state tournament in Principal Park.