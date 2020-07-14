North earns senior night split with West

Senior night always brings out extra energy and emotions from teams, and that extra boost helped Davenport North earn a 4-2 win in the second game on Tuesday night, earning a split with Davenport West after the Falcons won the opener 10-1.
The Wildcats showed constant support for their teammates throughout the game, as the dugout loudly cheered on the batter. That extra energy is something that senior Jack West wanted the team to have on their final outing at Ken Kaul Field.
“It was special to get a win in our last game at home, and our energy carried us through it,” West said. “We supported each other well in the second game and that energy made the difference. We didn’t have enough of that in the first game.”
West reached base four times in the second game, with three walks, including one intentional walk, and a hit by pitch in the fourth inning. He was scored in the third inning on a Cody DePardo two-RBI single that also scored starting pitcher Blake Gaskey.
Assistant coach Jim West, father to Jack, agreed with his son and was happy to see the team make the turnaround.
“Everyone got involved in the second game,” West said. “They were focused and excited, and they turned up for their final game. They got down early in the first game, and just couldn’t bounce back.”
For the Falcons, the energy on offense that propelled them to a blowout victory in the first game wasn’t present in the nightcap. Head coach Scott Beatty preached to his team after the game that they have to be more consistent.
“We need to be able to play a complete doubleheader,” Beatty said. “North came out prepared in the second game, and we came out flat. We have to get in the right mentality and stay consistent.”
The Falcons started the first game with three runs and never trailed, adding one run each in the fourth and fifth innings and five insurance runs in the sixth inning.
That early start is something Falcons junior Dominic DeLaPaz knows the team needs to do in each game.
“The scoring needs to start in the first inning,” DeLaPaz said. “We have to be aggressive and take it to them, or we’re going to struggle.”
DeLaPaz went 2-for-5 in the two games with an RBI and two walks. He caught both games behind the plate for West.
In game one, North starting pitcher Griffin Leibold went just one inning but received the loss as he allowed three runs on three hits. His counterpart, West starter Chance Dreyer, went three innings and allowed just one run to pick up the win. Gaskey was the winning pitcher for North in the second game and West starter Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston received the loss.
West scored two runs in the top of the seventh and was threatening to score more, but North put the game away. DeLaPaz knows that’s something the team can continue to do in the postseason.
“I know that we can fight to the end,” DeLaPaz said. “It’s something we’ve done before, and I know we’re capable of doing it again. If we can’t get going early, we have to be able to get back into it.”
West looks to himself and his fellow seniors to make a difference in their first playoff game on Friday.
“We need to be ready to go,” West said. “We have a lot of returning players with playoff experience, and we’ll be ready to get after it.”
