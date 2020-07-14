North earns senior night split with West

For the Falcons, the energy on offense that propelled them to a blowout victory in the first game wasn’t present in the nightcap. Head coach Scott Beatty preached to his team after the game that they have to be more consistent.

“We need to be able to play a complete doubleheader,” Beatty said. “North came out prepared in the second game, and we came out flat. We have to get in the right mentality and stay consistent.”

The Falcons started the first game with three runs and never trailed, adding one run each in the fourth and fifth innings and five insurance runs in the sixth inning.

That early start is something Falcons junior Dominic DeLaPaz knows the team needs to do in each game.

“The scoring needs to start in the first inning,” DeLaPaz said. “We have to be aggressive and take it to them, or we’re going to struggle.”

DeLaPaz went 2-for-5 in the two games with an RBI and two walks. He caught both games behind the plate for West.