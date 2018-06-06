Davenport North had an offensive explosion in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Wednesday against Dubuque Senior.
Mother Nature halted the hot Wildcat bats.
Up 9-4 with one out in the top of the third inning, lightning was spotted in the area that mandated a 30 minute delay. After a conversation between coaches, a decision to suspend the game was made at Ken Kaul Field.
A makeup date will be announced later. The Rams won the opener 7-6.
“We’ll do our best to get back down here and finish it up,” Senior head coach Andrew Reese said. “You want to face those situations and persevere.”
North has been tweaking its lineup all season, moving Bryan Verdon from the leadoff to the three hole multiple times.
After going 0-for-2 in Game 1 batting third, Verdon sparked the Wildcats (4-6) in Game 2 getting hit by a pitch, advancing to second on a passed ball and stealing third base to open the bottom of the first in the leadoff spot.
North then loaded the bases for Jared Beck, and the 6-foot-11 designated hitter unloaded on a fastball to deep center for a three-run double. Verdon later followed with a two-run triple that put the finishing touches on an eight-run inning despite getting just four hits.
“I think (Verdon) is more comfortable at the top of the lineup,” Wildcats head coach Cory Wachal said. “We’re just trying to find where the pieces fit to make this thing work for us.”
Dubuque Senior (5-8) started fast in the first game.
Hunter Merrill received his first start of the season, and Brandon Birch greeted him with a bases-clearing double that put the Rams in control. They added two more runs in the second to open a 5-0 advantage.
“We’ve put together some good innings,” Reese said. “As long as we do that, we’re a pretty good hitting ballclub.”
North didn’t go away quietly.
They scored two runs in the third, fourth and sixth inning to trail by one entering the bottom of the seventh.
Rams relief pitcher Tom Casey shut the door, leaving the tying run on first to earn his first save of the year.
Wachal was pleased with the resiliency but felt the deficit was too big to overcome.
“Tried to find our way out of it, ran out of time,” he said. “We’ve struggled early in the game, getting into a hole or not playing with enough energy.
“I think this is a group of kids that once we get everything in the right direction, we’re going to be a tough out in the tournament and in the conference. It’s on our shoulders.”
Beck and Jack West each had 2-run doubles in the opener, and Merrill went the distance throwing 111 pitches and allowing zero runs in the final three innings.