When Cory Wachal looked at the scoreboard and saw his Davenport North team down seven runs to Class 2A top-ranked Wilton, he didn't know what to think.
"The way that we've been up and down, I wasn't sure what was going to happen to us," the Wildcats head coach said. "I was hoping we'd see some fight."
North did more than just fight.
The Wildcats scored 10 runs in the fifth inning on just two hits and were aided by five errors to storm back and triumph 15-12 over the Beavers on Friday night at Ken Kaul Field.
"This team is special," infielder/pitcher Bryan Verdon said. "As soon as one good thing happens, it's like a light turns on and we're lights out."
North (9-7) brought 14 batters to the plate in an inning that started with an error, a single and a walk to load the bases.
Verdon, who struck out his previous two at-bats, stepped up to the plate.
Wilton starter AJ Bosten was relieved for Cory Anderson. In three starts, the senior right-hander had an earned run average under one.
None of that matter to the Wildcats clean up hitter.
Verdon laced a double that scored two runs and kick-started the rally.
"I'm glad I got to hit a ball and do something for my team instead of striking out," Verdon said. "It felt good to put the bat on the ball."
Three more scored on two walks and an error. Back-to-back RBI walks tied the game at nine.
The fourth RBI walk, Verdon's sacrifice fly and a run-scoring fielder's choice put the finishing touches on a frame that caused a seven-run deficit to turn into a three-run lead.
"I was looking at it one at-bat at a time," Wachal said. "We just tell the kids we're not trying to score 10 runs an inning. Get a couple here, couple there, you never know what's going to happen."
North added three more runs in the sixth on a pair of hits and errors to go up 15-10 with three outs to go.
With two outs and runners on second and third, Wilton's Brayton Wade roped a single to right field to plate two.
Wade made the turn to try and leg it out into a double. North right fielder Trevor Collins fired a throw to second base in time to get Wade out.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Ballgame over. Comeback finished.
"I thank God they didn't fall asleep," said Verdon, who had three RBIs. "Keep the defense on their toes."
Cody DePardo ended the night with three hits, and Griffin Leibold drove in two runs.
Over on the Wilton side, the mood was somber.
“Today, it didn't go our way,” Beavers head coach Jake Souhrada said. "We'll just have to regroup and bounce back. Baseball is a funny game."
Wade lead Wilton with three hits and four RBIs. The three-through-seven hitters in the lineup combined for 11 of the 13 hits.
Early on, the Beavers (11-1) controlled the game.
They used patience at the plate to grab four runs in the first inning, and extra base hits powered a four-run fourth inning.
"We talked a lot about better approaches at the plate, and tonight we did that much better. I was very happy," Souhrada said.
It wasn't to the liking of Wachal.
"Walks are a problem for us," he said. "We walked a lot of guys early on, and Wilton made us pay."
Justin Saskowski launched a no-doubt home run to left field for the Wildcats first run. Jack West added an RBI base hit in the third.
Alex Glover earned his first win of the season for North.
Wade believes this defeat will be a blessing in disguise for a team that had been rolling through every opponent they faced.
"Can't win them all," he said. "You don't want to be perfect, you want to learn from your mistakes."
North turns around and plays the defending Mississippi Athletic Conference champion North Scott on Monday then faces Iowa City West, Fort Madison and Tipton to wrap up next week.
"We look forward to Monday, that will be the true test for us," Verdon said. "Next week will be a storyteller for us."
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-001
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-002
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-003
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-004
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-005
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-006
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-007
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-008
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-009
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-010
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-011
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-012
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-013
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-014
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-015
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-016
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-017
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-018
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-019
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-020
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-021
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-022
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-023
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-024
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-025
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-026
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-027
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-028
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-029
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-030
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-031
061419-qct-spt-wilton-north-base-032