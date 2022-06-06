North Scott baseball rallies in Game 1, sweeps Muskies

The North Scott Lancers took both ends of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine by beating the home Muskies 9-8 in the opener and 5-0 in the nightcap.

North Scott (7-8, 4-2 MAC) tied Game 1 in the sixth at 7-7 and then took the lead in the seventh when Reed Mulligan scored on a wild pitch. Joe Knepper got the win on the mound for the Lancers in Game 1 while Cody Sunny pitched a complete game for the victory in Game 2.

Ryan Campbell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for North Scott in the first game to lead the Lancers while Sunny drove in a pair. Ryan Sanders drew a bases loaded walk to get North Scott on the board in the fifth in Game 2 and was followed by a two-RBI base hit by Brock Lynch.

Keegan McAtee and Cael Moss took the losses for Muscatine (2-10, 0-6 MAC).

Assumption and Clinton baseball suspended due to weather: First pitch was thrown at 3 p.m. Monday, but it’ll be 10 days before a winner is decided.

Assumption High School baseball held a 3-0 lead over Clinton in the top of the fourth inning, but play was called for lightning. Heavy rains suspended the game and it will resume at 3 p.m. June 16 at Assumption High School.

The Knights took the lead in the bottom of the first inning after Jay Costello got things rolling with a leadoff single into right field. Max Stein hit a chopper up the middle that was headed straight at the shortstop for a potential double play, but a high hop allowed the ball to reach center field to put runners on the corners.

Logan Mulholland responded with two straight strikeouts, but Assumption’s Noah Mack singled on a hard-hit ball that deflected off of the pitcher to drive home the first run of the game.

Assumption tacked on two more in the second after Alex Good gave the Knights their second leadoff single in as many innings. When Good attempted to steal second, the ball hit his foot and carried into shallow left, which allowed Good to reach third. He scored on a Nic Orr RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

Stein drove in the third run of the game with a base hit to left that scored Jeffrey Davis, who reached on an infield single deep in the hole at shortstop.

Assumption's Chance Dreyer allowed just one baserunner through the first three innings and struck out two.

The game was suspended in the top of the fourth because of lightning. Clinton’s Addison Binnie picked up the River Kings’ first hit of the game with a line drive to center before Jai Jensen reached on a swinging bunt up the third base line.

The game will resume with runners on first and second with nobody out.

Three MAC DHs washed out: Three MAC doubleheaders never got started Monday night because of inclement weather — Pleasant Valley at Davenport West, Davenport Central at Central DeWitt and Davenport North at Bettendorf.

North and Bettendorf have rescheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. Central and DeWitt will play Thursday, June 16. No rescheduled date has been provided yet on PV and West.

Softball

Entire MAC slate postponed: All five MAC softball doubleheaders were called off Monday night because of heavy rains.

Assumption and Davenport North have rescheduled for Thursday, June 23 at North High School.

No rescheduled date has been announced for the other four twinbills — Central DeWitt at Davenport West, Clinton at Muscatine, North Scott at Bettendorf and Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley.

