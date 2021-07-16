North Scott baseball rolls past Dubuque Senior behind eight-run first

Dickman, a senior and the No. 9 hitter for North Scott, crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

“We started off the week strong,” said Dickman, whose team beat Dubuque Wahlert and Iowa City High earlier this week. “We just did everything right tonight. We hit the ball, we fielded the ball cleanly, we didn’t make too many errors. We just came into today pumped up and ready to go.”

Defensive plays and big hits fueled the Lancer dugout early and often. North Scott tallied a dozen hits as five different players had RBIs. Dickman was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning after Senior (15-23) scored three runs in the top half.

“You get the dugout rolling, you get everybody in the same path, kids are locked in on what they’re going to do at the plate, they’re aggressive and good things are going to happen,” Ralfs said. “They did a really good job being focused tonight and staying on task.”

North Scott scored two more runs on an error and a wild pitch in the fourth inning, with Ruth’s RBI single ending things early in the sixth as the first four Lancers reached base.

Cody Sunny led the Lancers with three hits as Campbell, Skarich, and Dickman each had two. Every Lancer had at least one hit or scored a run in the victory.