North Scott catcher Tony Barreca and third baseman Brooks Sunny were selected to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state super team.
The super team is comprised of the top 16 players in the state regardless of classification.
Barreca, a Georgetown recruit and co-captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro team, batted a team-high. 469 with 50 runs, 11 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
Sunny, headed to Division II Arkansas-Fort Smith and the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, hit .466 with a team-high 44 RBIs. He also was 5-0 on the mound with a 1.31 ERA.
There were four players from the area selected to the first team in their respective class -- Clinton's Jared Simpson (outfielder in 4A), Assumption's Julien Broderson (pitcher in 3A) and Wilton's tandem of pitcher Jared Townsend and utility player Collin McCrabb in 2A.
Among the second-team selections were Davenport West pitcher Clayton Nettleton and infielder Trevor Burkhart along with Pleasant Valley first baseman Evan Crawford and North Scott outfielder Chase Moseley in 4A.
Assumption had a pair of second-team choices in 3A with Seth Adrian and Jayce Levy. Central DeWitt's Cam Steffens also was on the second team.
Wilton's Cory Anderson was a utility selection to the second team in 2A.
For a player to be considered, it had to be selected first team all-district by the coaches.
Indianola's Brendan Sher was named The Graphic Edge/IHSBCA Player of the Year. Barreca received the Lanny Peterson "All-Academic" Award.