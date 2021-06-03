North Scott pitchers also come up big at plate in sweep of Central

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott starting pitchers brought their bats to help themselves out on the mound on Thursday against Davenport Central.
Sam Skarich and Parker Ruth each picked up a win as the Lancers swept the Blue Devils in Mississippi Athletic Conference action by the scores of 11-5 and 13-6.
But in addition to the pitching, Skarich and Ruth each had big impacts at the plate. In the Game 1 win, Skarich went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs. On the mound, Skarich pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out six.
The big blow for the home team in Game 1 came in the third inning when Alex Dickman cleared the bases with a three-run triple to push a 5-3 lead for North Scott to 8-3. Ryan Campbell also had a two-run double for the winners.
Ruth had a little rougher start for the Lancers (2-3, 2-0 MAC) in Game 2, giving up two runs in the first inning. But the senior settled down after that, allowing just two runs in his last four innings of work. Ruth had seven strikeouts in his five innings.
But Ruth helped dig his team out of the hole and also expanded its lead. Ruth’s two-run double in the third inning help the hosts rally from the 4-0 deficit they had fallen into. His blast into the right-center field gap drove in Cody Sunny and Skarich to put North Scott on top 5-4.
Darnell Butler drove in a run and later scored on a wild pitch in the third to get the rally going. Alex Dickman had scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3 before Ruth’s big hit.
Ruth then helped push the lead out even further in the fourth inning. After an RBI double from Skarich, Ruth smashed a two-run single up the middle to push the advantage to 8-4 for the winners. In all, Ruth finished with four runs driven in for the Lancers. Noah Young added a two-run double later in the fifth for North Scott to make it 10-4.
For the Blue Devils (3-2, 0-2), Andrew Hutchcroft had a two-run single in the first game while Maddox Sullivan, Nick Hartje and Owen Sexton also drove in runs for the visitors.
Hartje had two RBIs in the second game defeat while Gibson Jens also drove in a pair of runs. Corbin Simatovich and Hutchcroft also drove in runs for Central in the second game.