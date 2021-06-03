North Scott pitchers also come up big at plate in sweep of Central

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott starting pitchers brought their bats to help themselves out on the mound on Thursday against Davenport Central.

Sam Skarich and Parker Ruth each picked up a win as the Lancers swept the Blue Devils in Mississippi Athletic Conference action by the scores of 11-5 and 13-6.

But in addition to the pitching, Skarich and Ruth each had big impacts at the plate. In the Game 1 win, Skarich went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs. On the mound, Skarich pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out six.

The big blow for the home team in Game 1 came in the third inning when Alex Dickman cleared the bases with a three-run triple to push a 5-3 lead for North Scott to 8-3. Ryan Campbell also had a two-run double for the winners.

Ruth had a little rougher start for the Lancers (2-3, 2-0 MAC) in Game 2, giving up two runs in the first inning. But the senior settled down after that, allowing just two runs in his last four innings of work. Ruth had seven strikeouts in his five innings.