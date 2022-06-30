North Scott splits DH to deny Assumption MAC title share

Looking to play spoiler to close the Mississippi Athletic Conference season, the North Scott baseball team took advantage of Assumption miscues to win Game 1 en route to a split at home on Thursday night.

Pleasant Valley clinched the outright MAC title after sweeping Central DeWitt earlier in the evening.

The Lancers took Game 1, 6-5, drawing 11 walks with five hits to defeat the Class 3A No. 1 Knights (26-6, 16-2 MAC). North Scott (20-15, 12-6) scored all six runs in the fifth inning, which featured four walks, a hit batter, multiple fielding mistakes and only two hits.

It was just the second time this season the Knights allowed six or more runs in one inning. Assumption gave up seven in a 13-2 loss to Solon last week.

In the nightcap, the Knights pulled away late behind Michael Ray’s grand slam in the seventh inning. He finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs as Noah Mack pitched a complete game.

Cody Sunny hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lancers would get no closer, though they left feeling good about the split.

Assumption coach Greg Thissen said nothing went their way in the crooked frame, the team left way too many on base and gave up too many free passes.

“It’s kind of disappointing,” he said. “We hit a couple balls hard there, but just couldn't get anything to fall. I think we had guys in scoring position every single inning except for the last one.

“That’s one of our goals, too, is to win the conference,” he said. “We’ve just got to put some things together and win these next seven.”

In the pivotal sixth inning of the opener, Drew Sacia and Max Huntley walked with the bases loaded, Ryan Sanders scored on a passed ball, Sam Skarich hit an RBI single, and Cody Sunny’s two-run single put the Lancers up 6-2.

Assumption rallied for three runs in the sixth, but Joe Knepper got the last four outs to close the door for a key win for the Lancers after beating Cedar Rapids Jefferson Wednesday on senior night and getting swept by Clinton on Monday.

“We took this game as preparing us for next Friday and starting the tournament run,” said North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs. “We knew we had our hands full, and the boys prepared well. We started a freshman on the mound, Kye Smith, and I thought he pitched great against a really good team.”

Assumption out-hit North Scott 12-5, but the Lancers escaped bases loaded jams in both the second and fourth innings to hold on in the win.

“It was a really nice win and we battled the second game,” Ralfs said. “It just kind of got away a little bit. … Assumption is a great team. We’re just glad we got out of here with a split, so that was good.”

In the nightcap, an Alex Good two-run single gave Assumption a 2-0 lead in the second inning. A Sunny sacrifice made it 2-1 in the third inning before Lancers’ starter Ian Dittmer and Assumption hurler Noah Mack settled in.

Assumption got back on the board in the sixth inning when Michael Ray’s RBI double scored Mack and Jeff Davis added a sacrifice. Ray did damage once again on the grand slam as the first seven Knights reached in the seventh against Max Huntley.

John Argo added a two-run triple for the Knights’ final two runs.

Ralfs said he likes where the team is as the postseason nears. The losses at Clinton also helped refocus the team and bring it closer together.

“I really like what’s going on here and I think the boys are diving into the postseason a little bit and they’re ready for it,” he said. “We’ve had our ups and downs and hopefully we’re on the uphill slide here.”

