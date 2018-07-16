Halfway through a Class 4A substate semifinal and locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel with Dubuque Senior, Davenport West senior starting pitcher Kyle Oberbroeckling had some words of encouragement for his teammates.
"Just get me one (run)," Falcons catcher Connor Saul said of Oberbroeckling's confident speech in the dugout. "That's all he was saying and he was going to finish it and he did it."
Oberbroeckling backed up his words by throwing a three-hit shutout to help West defeat Senior 1-0 on Monday night at the West baseball complex.
The Falcons (19-14) advance to take on North Scott in Eldridge on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the sub-state title and a trip to state.
Oberbroeckling was about a close to dominating as you could get for giving up three hits. Two of the hits were infield singles and the third was a bloop hit, barely over the second baseman's head. He fanned eight hitters while walking one.
Saul, who also backed up his pitcher by getting the game-winning RBI hit in the sixth, said Oberbroeckling never let the Rams (15-25-1) get comfortable at the plate.
"Location, he was killing his location," Saul said. "He saw what they were swinging (and missing) at and he gave it to them," Saul said. "Once we got into the late innings, he was just pounding the zone. He got stronger as the game went on."
Falcons coach Scott Beatty concurred with Saul that Oberbroeckling was on from the first inning.
"Kyle did a great job, he was efficient in the zone and he stayed ahead of hitters and even when he did walk the one batter, he came right back and got the next guy," Beatty said. "He had good command of his change-up, good control of his fastball. It was a great approach by him and he had real good rhythm."
For a while, it seemed like the Falcons might be wasting Oberbroeckling's outing. West left six runners in scoring position in the first five innings, including not scoring in the fourth inning after loading the bases with no outs. To Oberbroeckling's credit, he did not let those missed chances rattle him at all. In the next inning, he set down Senior in order on just 11 pitches.
"Everyone stayed up in the dugout and my defense and my catcher (Saul) gave me a lot of confidence," Oberbroeckling said. "The way it was going, we thought one might be enough. Their pitcher (Senior's Logan Oberfoell) threw a great game but this was a huge team win."
The Falcons finally broke through in the sixth when Ryan McKown led off by reaching on an infielder's error. Mckown was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Noah McCreary. He reached third base after a wild pitch from Oberfoell.
That's when Saul stepped to the plate.
After getting down 1-2 in the count, Saul fought off a breaking ball down and away. His defensive swing made contact and bounced past a diving second baseman with the infield playing in, trying to cut down the go-ahead run.
"When you are going up there, you always have to have a game plan and I had a runner on third with less than two outs, I had to hit it to the right side of the infield or get it up in the air," Saul said. "He gave me an outside pitch and I knew it was going to be strike three, if I let it go by, and I threw my bat out there and made contact."
The Rams made the West fans sweat a little in the seventh when leadoff hitter Tom Casey blooped a single to right-field. But Oberbroeckling got the next hitter to pop out and the fanned the last two batters for the victory.
Next up is a rematch with the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Lancers. North Scott swept West in a doubleheader earlier in the season but Saul said the Falcons are used to big-game situations.
"We have experience in games like this and we know North Scott is going to bring it to us, they are a great team so this should be a lot of fun," Saul said. "We just have to show up and play our game."