Kyle Oberbroeckling was given 40 pitches Saturday to finish what Clayton Nettleton started one day earlier.
The Davenport West senior needed only 37 to get the job done, giving up one single over three innings to complete the Falcons’ rain-delayed 5-2, three-hit victory over Dubuque Hempstead in the opening round of the Iowa Class 4A substate baseball tournament.
"Clayton got us off to a good start (before play was suspended Friday in Dubuque because of rain). I just wanted to keep things going," Oberbroeckling said. "I came out, made some pitches and let the defense behind me make some plays. It was a good team win."
The victory gives the Falcons a chance to host a substate semifinal at 7 p.m. on Monday against Dubuque Senior, a 5-0 winner Saturday over Davenport Central.
West coach Scott Beatty liked the energy he got from his team on Friday as it built a 4-2 lead before play was halted with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
He liked what he saw Saturday even better.
"We did a lot of good things up there (in Dubuque on Friday), and you do wonder a little bit if the guys can keep it going," Beatty said. "But, we continued to bring good energy, and when I saw that as our guys were hitting (Saturday) afternoon, I knew they’d be ready."
A mid-afternoon site change because of wet grounds that moved the conclusion of the game from Dubuque to Davenport only added to that mix.
"Getting a chance to play at home in front of our fans, that was big for us," said Trevor Burkhart, who collected three of the Falcons’ nine hits and helped West move forward on Saturday by scoring his third run.
He reached on an error in the sixth, took second on a passed ball and then extended the West lead to 5-2 when Alex Hunt drove a two-out single into left.
“We’ve talked a lot lately about winning every inning. You’ve got to win innings before you’re going to win games,’’ Burkhart said. “That was the idea (Friday) and we came out (Saturday) wanting to do the same thing, win every inning.’’
That approach allowed the Falcons (18-14) to extend their lead as Oberbroeckling continued to deal, striking out one batter each inning while giving up only a leadoff single in the sixth to the Mustangs’ Wil Courtney.
He retired the next three batters he faced to deny Hempstead (19-15) any real rally hopes.
"Kyle came out prepared, and he mixed his pitches well," Beatty said. "(Courtney) swings a good bat, but Kyle didn’t give them much to work with. It was what we needed."